Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this photo of a blue-winged teal duck swimming through lily pads in 2019 at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Horsford said one of the things he has noticed while photographing nature in The Villages is that migrating birds love to stop at the Wiechens Preserve to take a break from their long flights and to grab a quick snack before continuing their journey. This blue-winged teal duck may have traveled from as far as a Canadian province or North or South Dakota.
Right Now
73°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 89%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:58:19 AM
- Sunset: 07:56:17 PM
Today
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Villages property values continue upward
- Testing ongoing here to track virus’ spread
- Officials: Remain diligent to help flatten the curve
- Citizens First secures $77M in stimulus loans
- Staying Connected
- Florida, Sumter respond to unemployment crush
- Executive golf moves to monthly, cashless trail fee system
- Open Restaurants
- Health Care Workers Face formidable Enemy
- On this Easter Sunday, church comes to you
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.