Behind the Lens

A Blue-winged Teal duck, which may have migrated for the winter from a Canadian Province or North or South Dakota, swims through the lily pads of the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this photo of a blue-winged teal duck swimming through lily pads in 2019 at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Horsford said one of the things he has noticed while photographing nature in The Villages is that migrating birds love to stop at the Wiechens Preserve to take a break from their long flights and to grab a quick snack before continuing their journey. This blue-winged teal duck may have traveled from as far as a Canadian province or North or South Dakota.