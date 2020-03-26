Behind the Lens: Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Dark clouds roll across the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

The Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve opened on Moyer Loop in September 2015 as The Villages’ first publicly accessible nature preserve. The 625-acre wetland is home to dozens of animals and amphibians, such as rabbits, cranes, squirrels and frogs. The landscape is constantly changing as the seasons morph, and a day with lots of rain will provide different creature-spotting than a day with no rain. A 400-square-foot observation deck provides plenty of space for nature enthusiasts to take in their surroundings. Next time you go, bring a camera or a pair of binoculars and see how many species of plants, animals and insects you can spot.

Details: The Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve is a wildlife refuge located on Moyer Loop, just north of the Belle Glade Country Club next to the Atlas Canine Park. You can visit the preserve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.