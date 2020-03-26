Behind the Lens: Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

The Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve opened on Moyer Loop in September 2015 as The Villages’ first publicly accessible nature preserve. The 625-acre wetland is home to dozens of animals and amphibians, such as rabbits, cranes, squirrels and frogs. The landscape is constantly changing as the seasons morph, and a day with lots of rain will provide different creature-spotting than a day with no rain. A 400-square-foot observation deck provides plenty of space for nature enthusiasts to take in their surroundings. Next time you go, bring a camera or a pair of binoculars and see how many species of plants, animals and insects you can spot.
Details: The Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve is a wildlife refuge located on Moyer Loop, just north of the Belle Glade Country Club next to the Atlas Canine Park. You can visit the preserve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
