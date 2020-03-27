Behind the Lens: Paradise Park

Whether you’re looking for a workout or a relaxing afternoon of bird watching, Paradise Park has something for everyone. The park, located on the east side of the golf cart bridge crossing U.S. Highway 441, includes multiple walking paths ranging from one-tenth of a mile to seven-eighths of a mile, with exercise equipment along the way to amp up your workout and benches to tone it down. Birders may enjoy spotting ducks and geese floating on Lake Paradise. The park’s dog park is currently closed. The district recommends bringing hand sanitizer and wipes to clean benches or exercise equipment you may use. Paradise Park is open from 7 a.m. to dusk every day. For more information about the park, go to districtgov.org.
