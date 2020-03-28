Behind The Lens: Outdoor Exercise

Looking for a new way to work up a sweat? Try the outdoor exercise equipment available throughout the community as Village of Chatham residents Donna and Bob Hole, shown above, did in 2019. The equipment is stationed at seven locations in The Villages, including near Mulberry Grove, Paradise, Lake Miona, Rohan, Fenney, Sugar Cane and Riverbend recreation centers. Each location has multiple workout stations, such as an elliptical, chest press or ski machine. The Villages Recreation and Parks Department recommends individuals bring hand sanitizer or wipes to wipe down the machines. The department also recommends social distancing with 6 feet between people and no more than 10 people gathered at a time.
Details: Outdoor exercise equipment can be found along the walking trails near recreation centers throughout The Villages. It is available for use from 7 a.m. until dusk.
