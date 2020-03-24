Lake Sumter Landing

The Lake Sumter Landing lighthouse is silhouetted by the sunrise over Lake Sumter as seen from the eighth fairway of the Riley Grove golf course at Palmer Legends.

You won’t find sand, cotton candy or amusement rides on this boardwalk, but it’s still sure to delight all who visit. What you will find on the picturesque boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing is plenty of places to take in a spectacular Florida sunrise or sunset over Lake Sumter. There’s even a lighthouse at the end of the boardwalk to add ambience to the landing’s seafaring, rustic atmosphere. As you stroll along the boardwalk, peer over the railing at the lake to catch a look at fish or turtles swimming toward you in hopes of getting a few nibbles of food. You may even spot an alligator or two lurking below the water’s surface or sunning themselves nearby.