You won’t find sand, cotton candy or amusement rides on this boardwalk, but it’s still sure to delight all who visit. What you will find on the picturesque boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing is plenty of places to take in a spectacular Florida sunrise or sunset over Lake Sumter. There’s even a lighthouse at the end of the boardwalk to add ambience to the landing’s seafaring, rustic atmosphere. As you stroll along the boardwalk, peer over the railing at the lake to catch a look at fish or turtles swimming toward you in hopes of getting a few nibbles of food. You may even spot an alligator or two lurking below the water’s surface or sunning themselves nearby.
Right Now
81°
Sunny
- Humidity: 56%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 07:26:34 AM
- Sunset: 07:42:03 PM
Today
Sunny to partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Generally clear. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials call for calm amid first case here
- UF Health bringing testing to The Villages
- VCS, Sumter lead state in remote learning tech
- List of Open Restaurants in The Villages
- COVID-19 community updates
- Seeking sense of normalcy in these very Uncertain times
- On the rise
- Local Churches Turn to Online, Drive-In Services
- Pastor back in pulpit following car crash
- Villages restaurants adapt to Florida’s restrictions on dining in
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Mar 31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.