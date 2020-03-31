In the above photo, water catches the light of the morning sun as a great white egret wades along the edge. The preserve in the Village of Marsh Bend is home to dozens of species of wildlife. Enjoy the views of Hogeye Preserve Pathway as you power through a light workout on the 2.5-mile loop that people can walk, run or bike. The path is for pedestrians only, so those on foot and on bikes can feel safe while enjoying the scenery. People also can take in the views while enjoying the benches located along the pathway.
Behind the Lens: Hogeye Preserve Pathway
- By Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun Staff Writer
-
-
Right Now
70°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 88%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 07:18:18 AM
- Sunset: 07:45:57 PM
Today
Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 87F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 77F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Most Popular
Articles
- List of Open Restaurants in The Villages
- Officials urge diligence amid promising results
- Church @ The Springs heading to the Drive-In
- Follow new restrictions To slow virus’ move here
- Parishioners Flock to Online Services
- Virus Testing Site Opens at The Villages Polo Club
- Businesses working hard to meet customer needs
- Citizens step up to help provide protective gear
- COVID-19 community updates
- Daily Sun Readers: What Questions Do You Have On Coronavirus?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.