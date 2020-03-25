Behind the Lens: Golf Driving Ranges in The Villages

Many residents in The Villages fill their days with golf. Those who want to practice their swing a little more before taking it to the course can visit one of the four driving ranges in the community. Palmer Legends Country Club, Sarasota Golf Practice Center, Glenview Champions Country Club and Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club all have driving ranges available to residents and their guests. Gene Westhoff, of the Village of Belle Aire, above, practices his swing on the driving range at Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club. All driving-range locations have ball machine tokens available for purchase in-store until closing. They also offer a prepaid program to save golfers money and the hassle of buying tokens every time they want to practice.
Details: For more information about the driving ranges, including the times they are open, visit golfthevillages.com.
