Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist Rachel Stuart captured this photo of a hawk resting on a tree branch in December at Fenney Springs Nature Trail. She said it’s important to watch where you’re walking when carrying heavy photography equipment, but it’s also critical to keep an eye up high in the trees. While walking around the nature trail, this hawk was one of many animals that could be spotted with a careful eye. It took Stuart a few laps along Fenney Springs Nature Boardwalk to finally find the bird, but she was able to capture
it resting peacefully on the branch.
Details: Fenney Springs Nature Trail is located next to Fenney Recreation Center at 3200 Fenney Way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.