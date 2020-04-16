Behind the Lens: Cane Garden Country Club

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this photo of a great egret landing in the pond next to the sixth fairway of Hibiscus golf course at Cane Garden Country Club in 2016. Horsford was photographing a golf tournament early that morning when he noticed the bird along the water’s edge. The early morning light and still water from the pond created a beautiful image. He shot many frames while waiting for the egret to move from its stationary position as it waited for a small fish to swim past; one of them was this beautiful shot of the bird’s reflection in the water.
