Behind the Lens: Cane Garden Country Club

A great egret lands in the pond next to the sixth fairway of the Hibiscus golf course at Cane Garden Country Club.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this photo of a great egret landing in the pond next to the sixth fairway of Hibiscus golf course at Cane Garden Country Club in 2016. Horsford was photographing a golf tournament early that morning when he noticed the bird along the water’s edge. The early morning light and still water from the pond created a beautiful image. He shot many frames while waiting for the egret to move from its stationary position as it waited for a small fish to swim past; one of them was this beautiful shot of the bird’s reflection in the water.