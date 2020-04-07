Behind the Lens: Brownwood Paddock Square

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages.Photojournalist George Horsford captured this photo of the sun rising over Brownwood Paddock Square with a drone March 30. He was driving to Brownwood to meet Daily Sun photojournalist Cindy Skop for an assignment when he saw the potential for a beautiful sunrise as the first rays of sunshine broke over the horizon. Skop sugested the windmill on the square for an interesting silhouette. With Skop as an observer, Horsford guided the drone into position to capture the start of another beautiful day in The Villages.
Details: Brownwood Paddock Square is located at 2705 Brownwood Blvd. The square opened for business in 2012.
