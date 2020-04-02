Behind the Lens: American white pelicans

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this photo of a flock of American white pelicans in December. Each winter, the lakes and ponds in and around The Villages become home to flocks of American white pelicans migrating south for the season. The particular group of pelicans shown above enjoys spending time in and flying over the pond next to Freedom Pointe at The Villages, the rehabilitation and health care center on El Camino Real. Each year Horsford looks forward to the birds’ return and photographing the large, majestic raptors.
Details: American white pelicans are among the largest birds in North America, with about a 9-foot wingspan.
