Residents Join Quest to Find Drugs That Fight COVID-19
- By CURT HILLS DAILY SUN MANAGING EDITOR
-
- Updated
No one wants COVID-19, but finding out you got it could let you play a key role in finding a new treatment.
The UF Health Precision Health Research Center is looking for people who've just received word they've tested positive for COVID-19. Local researchers are part of a national study that wants to see if three prescription drugs already on the market can have a significant effect on reducing the impact of COVID-19.
Thus far, the national study is drawing mostly younger people, but seniors are most at-risk. Enter The Villages community to fix that. In only three weeks, the community is proving to be the fastest to get to enrolled in the National Institute of Health-sponsored study led by Duke University, according to Carla Vandeweerd, director of UF Health Precision Health Research Center. She along, with Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, chief medical officer at The Villages Health, are the co-principal investigators in the local trials.
Villages residents are long noted for their commitment to helping others in past research studies, making them extremely valuable to these trials.
"We find the community is very generous with their time and their commitment to follow through," Vandeweerd said.
Research studies often deal with individuals who leave a study before it's complete, reducing data available, but Vandeweerd said The Villages drop out rate is only 4%.
She said altruism reigns as residents here are motivated about the idea they can contribute to a greater good.
People experiencing the symptoms of this virus, such as fever, cough, loss of taste, and sore throat can even get tested at the center by making an appointment 24 hours in advance at TVHCOVIDTest.com, which the research team is offering in collaboration with The Villages Health. If they get a positive test result, they can immediately enroll in one of the studies.
"The sooner the better," Vandeweerd said of the urgency of getting people involved in the study as soon as they find out their COVID-19 positive.
However, patients don't have to get their positive test result from the center to participate. The trial must be started within five days, or preferably sooner, of the test result.
Patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms can participate one of three different clinical trials, sponsored by NIH and known as Activ 6, to see if Ivertmectin, Fluvoxamine or Fluticasone inhaler changes the course of infection and recovery.
All three drugs are being tested, and research participants can decide which of three they want to be available to try or if they're willing to be placed in any of those studies. Participants can also say if they want to be excluded from any specific trial.
Those that participate will either receive one of those prescription drugs already on the market for other approved uses by the Food and Drug Administration, or a placebo. Participants won't know if they're taking the drug or a placebo during the trial.
The trial is short in duration because the infection of COVID-19 is short in duration for most. The Ivermectin study only requires a three-day medication course, 10 days for fluvoamine study and 14 days for fluticasone study.
Medications are sent to participants homes, so there is no need for daily trips the study center.
To be considered for one of the studies, call the UF Health Precision Health Research Center to learn more at 352-247-2493 or email VIllagesResearch@gmail.com
Currently, Ivermectin is approved for to treat infections in people caused by some parasitic worms. Fluvoxamine is approved for treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder and used for other conditions, including depression. Fluticasone nasal spray is used to treat sneezing, itching or running nose or other symptoms caused by hay fever. The FDA acknowledged that clinical studies are taking place to help gain more data to see if the drugs are effective against the virus.
The studies come at key time when the medical community is searching for treatment answers. The FDA recently removed the emergency authorization use for the monoclonial antibody treatment, saying data shows it's not effective against the omicron variant. Gov. Ron DeSantis disagreed, saying the Biden administration pulled the drug without sufficient study.
Vandeweerd said residents trial participation is also beneficial to her team of undergraduate and doctoral students.
"It's a great way for us to train the next generation of our medical workforce," she said.
Currently, her research center has roughly a dozen on staff, but thanks to a grant, she said she expects to double the size of the research team in the next 12 months.
Curt Hills is a managing editor with the Daily Sun. He can be reached at (352) 753-1119, ext. 5287 or curt.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
Tags
Right Now
60°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 69%
- Cloud Coverage: 46%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:12:23 AM
- Sunset: 06:11:52 PM
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 61F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy with periods of rain. High 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Most Popular
Articles
- Villagers dog to compete at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
- DeSantis, Rubio win key endorsements in law enforcement
- Sumter commissioners’ transcripts revealed
- Sumter commissioners want charges dropped
- More people create a home in The Villages
- Love is in the air at local restaurants
- Town square car shows back with a bang
- Theme parks busier than usual in offseason
- Villages Grown adds meal kits to offerings
- Nonprofits reach out for help as costs rise
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Feb 7Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
-
Feb 7Spanish Springs Town Square
-
Feb 7Brownwood Paddock Square
-
Feb 8Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
-
Feb 8Spanish Springs Town Square
-
Feb 8Brownwood Paddock Square
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.