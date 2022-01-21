The omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads so easily from person to person that Sumter County is now staring at its highest positivity rate since the pandemic began.
It also accounts for 148 people in local hospitals Thursday, new patient and visitor guidelines at UF Health's flagship hospital and discussion about refining vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's daily tracking reports Sumter County's positivity rate, or the percentage of times those taking a test for COVID-19 receive a positive result, is at 28.8% in Thursday's numbers. Florida is expected to release its own number later today, after showing 29% last week.
The CDC rates reported Thursday are even higher in neighboring Lake and Marion counties, with 36.8% and 32.5%, respectively.
Hospital officials reported 79 COVID-19 positive inpatients at UF Health The Villages Hospital Thursday and another 69 at UF Health Leesburg Hospital. Hospitalizations from the delta variant peaked at 179 last summer.
"The numbers are still climbing,” Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, chief medical officer for The Villages Health, said of local cases. "Two-thirds of those patients hospitalized are unvaccinated. The vaccinated makeup 90% of the population, so the 10% of unvaccinated are making up most of the patients. Whether you like vaccines or not, they've made a huge difference.”
Lowenkron said patients with mild symptoms can skip getting tested and ride it out with rest, fluids and time. Those with severe symptoms should seek medical care, he said.
The Florida Department of Health called attention to monoclonal antibody treatments offered at the Barnstorm Theater, Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointments scheduled at patientportalfl.com
. Given through an IV, it is designed to block the virus that causes COVID-19 from attaching to human cells, making it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
However, prevention is the desired path. Lowenkron recommends people:
* Be fully vaccinated and boosted
* Physical distance, especially indoors in large group settings
* Practice frequent handwashing
* Stay home if experiencing symptoms
The virus' high case volume and its direct impact on medical staff continues to stress both hospitals and clinics. Patients of The Villages Health, which operates primary care and specialty care centers, received an email Thursday addressing short-term staffing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, seasonal flu and labor market challenges and asking for patients patience.
"We have almost 10% of our staff and 40% of our call center out right now,” Lowenkron said. "So it may take a little longer connecting.”
Citing the easy transmission or spread of the Omicron variant, UF Health Shands in Gainesville began issuing Level 1 yellow medical ear loop masks to all patients and visitors on Thursday. Those entering the hospital with their own KN95 or N95 masks are allowed to continue to wear those. UF Health will consider expanding the upgraded mask guidelines to other facilities.
This highly contagious variant also recently sparked the World Health Organization's technical advisory group to suggest that researchers should start working on future vaccines or a variation of the current ones that will have high impact on prevention of infection and transmission, acknowledging the current vaccines are more well versed at the prevention of severe disease and death.
This WHO technical advisory group expects COVID-19 to continue and indicates that the Omicron variant "is unlikely to be the last variant of concern."
For current vaccines, everyone ages 5 and older is eligible. Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get a booster at least 28 days after their second dose.
People can get a COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines, including flu vaccine, at the same time, the CDC advises.
Curt Hills is a managing editor with the Daily Sun. He can be reached at (352) 753-1119, ext. 5287 or curt.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
