On The Scene: Football Fans Flock to Bowl Games

It might have been the tallest flagpole at Camping World Stadium not attached to the stadium itself.
Gwen McNatt and Chuck Enokian have been flying their black-and-gold Iowa flag high above parking lots for some two decades now. They're mainstays at Kinnick Stadium, entertaining a dozen or more fans, with other stops around Big Ten country. And when bowl season arrives, that typically means Florida. In this case, a Citrus Bowl matchup against Kentucky. "(The tailgate is) usually a lot bigger,” said Enokian, adopted into the Iowa family when he married McNatt 37 years ago. "When we drive to a game, we have a lot more stuff. But we're limited as to what we can take when we fly.”
No such problem for Kentucky's Magee clan, who set up shop not more than a long punt away. They drove 14 hours from Lexington to Orlando with everything to feed themselves and anyone who wanders by. Like, say, a scribe from Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
A chalkboard menu lists the selection: Pulled pork, sliced pork loin, spicy taters, baked beans, pasta salad, desserts. And "lots o' liquor.”
"When we tailgate in Kentucky,” said Jon Buresh, "we usually take up three parking places.”
And that's the thing that sometimes gets lost in all the talk of playoffs and TV revenue and the business end of things. Not only is a bowl game a perk for players and coaches, it's no less a reward for the teams' faithful. Never mind that Iowa lost the Big Ten title game to Michigan, or that Kentucky finished a distant second to Georgia in the SEC East.
"It's about 65 degrees warmer here,” suggested Tim Casey, who flew down from Atlantic, Iowa, with parents Gail and Lois.
A check of temperatures at kickoff showed him to be spot-on. Official reading announced at the stadium: 82 degrees. In Iowa City: 15 degrees. Sunshine sells, especially in December and January.
No state does bowl games like Florida, which hosted eight postseason clashes over little more than two weeks. That's better than one of every five contests played during the most recent bowl cycle. And no place in Florida taps into the market more than Orlando, which has staged three such games in each of the past seven years. The Cure Bowl and Cheez-It Bowl preceded the Citrus.
One day earlier, when fans could have been taking in Disney or Universal or Sea World, hundreds gathered at the Pointe Orlando entertainment complex off International Drive for an old-fashioned pep rally.
"We had a few people who went out to the parks, but this is the place for us,” said Jason Perry, a Louisville businessman.
Then again, he and Curtis McKinney had vested interests. Daughters Laura Perry and Janelle McKinney are members of the UK dance team.
Back to the Magee tailgate. Lynnette Magee, the whiz behind the food prep, suggests the wandering scribe sample the rum cake.
Savvy tip: When a Southerner offers you rum cake, ask questions. While on the Florida beat many years ago, a fellow scribe couldn't resist a second slice of the rum cake served in (no joke) the LSU press box. Let's just say the second half didn't exactly move at the same pace for him as the first.
I asked Lynnette if her rum cake might have similar effect. She acknowledged it might. I graciously declined.
Hawkeye Nation also apparently knows how to imbibe. McNatt recalled the Hawkeyes' first of six visits to the Outback Bowl, where a parade is held in Tampa's trendy Ybor City.
"They ran out of beer,” she said. "Guess they didn't know anything about Iowa fans.”
