There's no blood, but there's a heartbeat.
There's no brain, but there's a sensory overload.
There's no skin, but there's something holding it all together.
As soon as you arrive, it doesn't take long to realize Daytona International Speedway is a living, breathing entity.
And make no mistake about it, you don't go to Daytona — it comes to you.
"Every time we pull in here, it's special," said Aric Almirola, a Tampa native who pilots the No. 10 Smithfield Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. "For me growing up just a couple hours down the road, this is home to me. I always get goosebumps coming through the tunnel because it's a land of opportunities when you show up at Daytona."
The whole goosebumps thing, yeah, Daytona has a knack for doing that.
It seeps into every pore of your being, as the 2.5-mile superspeedway finds ways to grab hold of you.
It starts through your eyes: Where colors explode and sights excite.
The staunch grandstands are the first impression the track likes to make. There's 100,000 tons of steel towering overhead and they're constructed in a manner that makes the Roman Colosseum looks like child's play.
The seating bowl is so long and so wide, in fact, that construction crews had to account for the natural curvature of the Earth when undertaking a massive renovation project in 2016.
The multi-hued seats pop with reds, yellows, blues and greens, speckling the silver and adding character to the massive panels.
"It's the first thing you notice when you walk out for driver introductions," said Ross Chastain, a native of Alva in Southwest Florida, who drives the No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. "You come out on that stage and that smoke goes off, so naturally you look up and you just see these massive grandstands filled with people. It's a little intimidating, but it's a sign that you're here and you've made it."
The infield grass is shaded and painted, an effervescent touch found smack dab in the middle of a circuitous jungle of asphalt.
The blurs of the cars, the waving of the flags and the sea of advertising signage all catch your eye, too.
Of course, there's also "Tent City," an infield campground in Turns 3 and 4 that can get a little rowdy the night before and after a race. Some things you see on a leisurely stroll out there, well, they might not be suitable for print.
And that's when Daytona's odor hits you.
No, it's not Tent City, at least it's not in broad daylight. It's actually Sunoco and Goodyear.
It's spent fuel and smoked-down tires.
It's the smoky scent of barbecue grills wafting through the air and the bitterness of sun-dried beer spilled on the ground.
It's the corn dogs in the fryers and it's the Marlboros from the good 'ol boy next to you.
It's a little bit of fresh air and a whole lot of stinky horsepower.
And then it's time for the track to speak to you.
The 63-year-old speedway has lots of stories to tell and you're privileged to listen.
If those retaining walls could talk, they'd tell you all about the Earnhardts, the Allisons, the Pettys and the Jarretts.
They'd tell you how things used to be — how it all started on the beach — and how things are now — how $400 million was pumped in for a facility facelift.
They'd go on and on about the time the jet dryer caught on fire, the fight on the backstretch and the photo finish that took three days to decide.
They'd share with you how much it means to win there and how much it hurts not to.
They'd tell you about the highest of highs, like when Dale finally got it done. And they'd tell you about the lowest of lows, when he took his final breath in its final turn.
"I feel like I've grown up here, man," said Bill Sayer, a 61-year-old from Titusville, who has attended races at Daytona each year since 1993. "I've seen a lot of good races. I've seen a lot of bad races. Hell, I even met my wife here."
But Daytona's language isn't just something you hear — or even see or smell — it's something you feel.
It's a pack of 40 cars roaring around the circuit and generating a rumble that rattles your bones.
It's a sense of true Americana, as the Thunderbirds soar overhead and the Fords and Chevrolets try to outmuscle one another below.
It's 130,000 people coming from all whereabouts and walks of life, joining together to celebrate a sport and its decades-old traditions.
It's the respect for hard work, commitment and loyalty to a craft so dangerous, and yet so thrilling that we just can't look away.
It's fathers-and-sons, mothers-and-daughters and friendships both decades old and made anew that make the pilgrimage to the mecca of motorsports.
"We've done it the last four years now," said Stu Clark, of Chicago, who brought his three sons to last Sunday's Daytona 500. "And hopefully we can do it for another 40."
And it's the feeling you get every time you leave Daytona, you know which one I'm talking about, the one where you can't wait to come back.
So, for now, this isn't goodbye.
It's "see you next year," my darling, Daytona.
