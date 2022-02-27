The reasons any youngster chooses to race at Original Speedway Park might vary as much as the go-karts that zip around the 1/8-mile dirt track.
Never Too Soon: Racing Roots Take Hold In Villages Backyard
- By CODY HILLS, Daily Sun Senior Writer
-
-
Maybe racing is something their dad did.
Maybe they got into the sport because it's something their friends do.
Or maybe they've got visions of being the next Daytona 500 champion.
No matter the cause, Original Speedway Park has given Florida's next generation of racers a place to cut their teeth for more than six decades in Fruitland Park.
"The kids are what makes it all worthwhile,” said Heath Dorn, the track's race director, who himself began racing karts in Fruitland Park at just 10 years old. "You see a kid holding up a trophy, seeing that smile on their face and knowing they've accomplished something they've worked hard at, it brings a tear to your eye.”
Built in 1958, the eighth-mile track was the first of its kind in the state. It now hosts kart racing on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The track is home to 15 different classes of racing across multiple body styles and sizes of karts, with competitive series for racers starting as young as five years old.
Weekend events are held from February through May — the facility is quiet in June, July and August due to heat and seasonal thunderstorms — before the second half of the annual campaign runs from September through December.
"It's winning, racing and having fun,” said 12-year-old Aiden Hannie, of Inverness, who races regularly at Original Speedway Park. "I started when I was six. I like going fast — it feels like lightning.”
Trucks and kart trailers begin pulling into the grounds hours ahead of hot laps and practice sessions, offering like-minded racing families a chance to mingle and share secrets of the sport.
"You pull in here and immediately feel that it's just one big family,” Dorn said. "Everybody here is willing to help each other. I think we all have this common goal of making sure if someone from around here wants to be the next racing superstar, we'll do all we can to help them get there.”
Those bonds are visible throughout the track's pit area, with varying combinations of fathers-and-sons, mothers-and-daughters and grandparents aplenty working on karts together.
That family aspect at Original Speedway Park draws Patrick Passanise from Tampa to Fruitland Park, where he puts his seven-year-old daughter, Giana, behind the wheel of a kart.
"It's really just the best thing, getting to spend this time with her,” Passanise said. "As a single dad, you can't replace it. The bonding we get to do, a few hours together working on her kart, there's nothing like it. It keeps her with me and lets her experience something that I love and now she loves, too.”
And that experience is paramount to not only helping individuals pursue the sport, but also help keep it relevant for generations to come.
"We know that if we don't get the young ones into it, racing could die,” said Denise Ruser, a board member who helps oversee the volunteer-driven track. "We want to keep the sport going, and we want to give these kids an opportunity to enjoy it for as long as we can.”
