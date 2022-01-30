Never Too Soon: Building Football's Next Generation

Florida gives its youth football players passageways to the professional ranks better than any other state. The Sunshine State once again led the nation in NFL Draft selections in 2021, as a total of 37 Florida-born players were selected by National Football League franchises last spring. That marked the third time in the last four years that Florida produced more professional players than any other state — a deep talent pool that is only enriched by the state's football-crazed culture. "Florida is football, and football is Florida,” said Cynthia Mays, president of Central Florida Pop Warner, who also serves as a regional representative for the nation's leading youth football and cheer organization. "The two have just always gone hand-in-hand and that gives our kids a chance.”
Those pathways are paved largely by Florida's sustainability in youth football participation, while the majority of other states deal with declines.
In the latest survey conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations, 11-man football participation decreased for a fifth consecutive year in 2019-20, a trend that experts believe will continue and result in fewer than a million players nationally for the first time since 1998.
High school football in Florida has bucked that trend, as participation has fallen just .23% over the last 10 years — second to Texas.
"I think a lot of Florida's higher numbers on the youth side comes from players being able to show that someday, they, too, can go all over the place,” said Todd Marion, director of the Buffalo Stampeders youth program in The Villages.
The state also shines in youth leagues against others across the country, as evidenced by a pair of national championship tournament-style events held last month in the Sunshine State.
Florida was the only state to have teams participating in all nine age-based and traditional age-weight divisions at the 64th annual Pop Warner Super Bowl from Dec. 4-11 in Orlando. A total of seven Florida-based teams — more than any other state — also participated in championship games at the United Youth Football League Nationals held
Dec. 5-10 in Plant City.
"I think we're fortunate that we get to start them young,” Mays said. "We start at five years old and really give them everything they need to be successful early on. We focus on fundamentals.”
The first impressions for Florida's youngsters are facilitated by a strong coaching base, as Florida's Pop Warner coaches are required to receive both in-house training and instructional training by USA Football, the national governing body for the sport in the United States.
"Our weather plays a big role here, as we can play all year round,” Mays said. "But I think it all goes back to the coaching, and how good and how passionate ours in Florida are.”
And with 600 participating high schools, seven major Division I universities and three NFL franchises, there's ample opportunity for the state's next wave of stars to realize their gridiron dreams.
"You look around and football is all over you here,” said Richard Pettus, the head football coach and athletic director at The Villages High School. "This is it, this is one of the major hotbeds.”
