Never Too Late: Resident Keeps His Need For Speed

What you don't need to know about Skip Bryan is his age.
The Village of Lynnhaven resident gets a chuckle out of being asked, before quipping that he's somewhere between "old” and "old enough” — and he just leaves it at that.
"If you dwell on age, that becomes a focal point of what you're all about,” Bryan said. "I don't think I'm all about my age. I think I'm all about what I'm doing.”
And what Bryan does is something most his age aren't.
The Pennsylvania native is an avid race car driver, climbing through the gears and accelerating through the turns at circuits nationwide within the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association.
"Being able to race sports cars for so many years and especially at this time in my life, it far exceeds my wildest dreams,” said Bryan, who moved to The Villages in 2013. "It makes me realize just how fortunate I am.”
Bryan first began racing in 1965, but only competed in two events before settling down with his wife of nearly 55 years, Carol, and turning his focus toward his career in sales.
"I traveled an awful lot and never really had time for racing,” Bryan explained. "I still kept up with it, though, through magazines and things. I'd also take a few days each year to drive down to Sebring and watch the races there each year, and that was basically my fix.”
Some three-and-a-half decades later and nearing retirement, Bryan regained his racing license and subsequently competed in a few races each year beginning in 2000.
In the 20-plus years since, the wheelman has raced anywhere from six to 12 weekends annually and competed in upwards of two dozen events each season.
"It's amateur racing, there's no prize money or anything like that, so it's the competition and the challenge that does it for me,” Bryan said. "No matter how many times you do it or how many times you've been on a track, things change. The weather, the tires, there's all these variables — including yourself. It's always a challenge to try and do your best.”
Despite winning his division title in 2007, Bryan arguably put together his best response to that challenge yet in 2021.
Behind the wheel of a 1987 BMW-325, Bryan picked up five wins and added five runner-up finishes last year, while avoiding a single DNF (did-not-finish) result throughout 21 events.
"I was surprised at all of that, but it's encouraging,” said Bryan, who races for Road N Race Automotive, a racing shop out of Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County. "It made me say to myself, 'Well, I guess I can still do this.'”
With the results clearly speaking for themselves, Bryan said he intends to continue his racing hobby for the foreseeable future, no matter how many unmarked birthdays come and go.
"The whole being older thing really only comes up when I'm in a social setting around others who don't race,” Bryan said. "I tell them I've always been big into racing and their response is usually, 'Oh, how many years ago did you do that?'
"And I get to smile and tell them that it was just last week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.