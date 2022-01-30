Never Too Late: Passionate Fans Bolster the Sport

You're never too retired to cheer on and support your favorite team. Football fans in The Villages have proved that to be true, as residents partake in various university alumni groups and fan clubs throughout the community. The Villages boasts more than 40 such groups — including more than two dozen active during football season — with many gathering for social outings or watch parties to share their love for their favorite teams. "There's nothing better than being able to come together with people who love the same team that you do and cheer them on together,” said Village of Largo resident Bob Daniels, who helps organize the Bills Backers, a club devoted to the NFL's Buffalo Bills. "The camaraderie of the group when getting together to watch a game is what makes it all worth it.”
Aside from monthly social meetings at recreation centers throughout the community, the groups put on full displays of pride during organized game-watch events. Clubs meet prior to kickoff at local dining establishments to simultaneously enjoy a meal and cheer on their favorite teams together.
"There's an excitement that builds when you're together to watch a game, and it's kind of like going to an actual game,” said Village Rio Grande resident John Gafford, who served as president of the Alabama Crimson Tide Fan Club in The Villages. "We like to get a little rowdy and do the cheers that they do at the stadium itself. You certainly build that camaraderie as a group when you're together like that, and you get to know one another better just over the course of a football game.”
The groups don't just relegate their support to their team's on-field performance, however, as evidenced each August during the annual College Colors Day celebration at Spanish Springs Town Square. Alumni groups and fan clubs collect canned foods and funds leading up to the event, distributing upwards of 40,000 pounds of food to area food pantries in need.
"We've got a lot of Clemson spirit and we like to show it," said Amy Huckaby, of the Village of Buttonwood, who leads The Villages Chapter of the Central Florida Clemson Club, which donated 10,030 pounds of food at the 2020 event. "But we also like to show our giving spirit, too."
After Hurricane Harvey tore through Texas in August 2017, leaving generational flooding in its wake, The Villages Texas A&M Club began a fundraiser to support recovery efforts in the Lone Star State. Along with receiving help from other fan clubs in The Villages, the prideful Texans rallied to raise $10,000 to offer toward the Salvation Army's storm relief fund.
"It really meant a lot to us for (other clubs) to jump in and help us out,” said John Erskine, of the Village of Springdale, who leads the group devoted to the Texas A&M Aggies. "Groups like these are about coming together and sharing a common love and that's what makes them special."
