Churning out champions on Florida's race tracks

The sport of auto racing in Florida centers on Daytona International Speedway. It's a bumper-to-bumper commute at 200 miles per hour; the pack of 40 cars roaring around Daytona creating a noise so loud that it rattles your chest. It's the Daytona 500 before 130,000 people, an annual event so expansive, its entire build-up is dubbed "Speedweeks.”
But auto racing in Florida is also Shain Held. The Orlando-born wheelman started racing at nine, when he toured tracks across the state with his father — and now his own kids race, too. It's 7-year-old Giana Passanise and her passion for the sport, as her femininely fierce purple go-kart skirts around tracks outward from her home in Tampa. And it's countless other drivers and tracks that make up dozens of racing communities all across the state. As the world watched Austin Cindric win last Sunday's 64th running of Daytona 500 — five miles from the birthplace of NASCAR — it was merely a snapshot of Florida's high-octane racing culture.
From Daytona's prowess as the "World Center of Racing,” to 42 unique racing venues that help forge the next generation of drivers, Florida's motorsports scene is rich with history, support and potential.
Birthplace of NASCAR
More than two decades prior to the founding of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) in 1947, the sport of stock car racing was birthed in near-illicit fashion.
Bootleggers would modify their automobile engines to better elude authorities during days of alcohol prohibition, eventually leading to natural competition among one another.
That paved the way for localized racing circuits to pop up across the southern United States, with bootleggers and thrill-seekers alike pushing the limits of performance in their vehicles.
"When you think about the sport from its earliest beginnings, it truly evolved from something remarkable,” said Tom Jensen, curatorial affairs manager of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. "There wasn't much rhyme or reason, nor any organized efforts to the earliest days of racing. But when 'Big' Bill France Sr. came along with his vision, that bought some organization to the sport.”
France, a native of Washington D.C., moved his family to the Daytona Beach area in 1935, hoping to escape the loss of his family-owned service station amid the Great Depression.
Well-aware of Daytona Beach's reputation for racing and on-site land speed records, France gathered local government leaders and generated financial support to establish a racing organization, with hopes of someday going nationwide.
The idea turned to gold on Feb. 21, 1948, as NASCAR officially formed its headquarters inside the Streamline Hotel on Daytona Beach. The organization's first sanctioned race was held on a 3.2-mile course that shared the sandy shoreline and portions of State Road A1A in Daytona Beach.
"The formation of NASCAR finally put promoters and racers on the same page,” Jensen said. "And after their first few races on the beach and elsewhere were successful, it proved there was a genuine demand for racing and it had the capability to grow.”
That capability was realized by France and local engineer, Charles Moneypenny, who proposed design plans for the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway in April 1953. Construction approval was granted by city officials almost unanimously, with dirt moving on the high-banked venue in 1956.
At a cost of just $3 million, the speedway was completed in less than two full years and held its first race, the inaugural Daytona 500, on Feb. 22, 1959.
"I remember the excitement and the buzz around the first race at the speedway,” said Fayn LeVeille, director of the Halifax Historical Museum in Daytona Beach. "The entire town shut down and people from all over flocked to the area. There was a lot of pride in the sport and its biggest race being started here in Daytona, and I think there still is.”
World Center of Racing
Today, Daytona International Speedway is renowned as the mecca of motorsports.
Last week's Daytona 500 was sold out a month-and-a-half prior to green flag, the earliest the track has achieved a sellout for the "Great American Race” since the 50th running in 2008.
"We do indeed have the best fans in all of sports,” said Frank Kelleher, current president of Daytona International Speedway. "It shows this country is get ready to get back outside. We're ready to experience live events. We're ready to be entertained. We're ready to smile and be outdoors, and we're just happy to play a small role in that.”
With a race day capacity north of 130,000 across the grounds, the facility has expanded to nearly 500 acres and features numerous fan-friendly amenities to experience.
Those amenities were spurred by "Daytona Rising,” a $400 million reimagining of Daytona International Speedway, which was completed in January 2016. The 2-1/2-year project added wider seats, open-air concourses, additional restrooms and concessions, and all new entrance gates called "fan injectors” for quicker access in and out of the track.
"I'm the host of the most iconic race track in the world,” Kelleher said. "I need to look at it through the lens of the race fan. That hard worker, they've got a lot of options for where they're going to vacation and spend their money. We're grateful they want to spend it with us and be here at the race track.”
Along with the prestigious Daytona 500, the speedway hosts a number of other on-track events throughout the year, such as the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in January and the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series in August.
"Daytona is such a cool place and coming here is quite an experience,” said Tampa native Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, who finished fifth last Sunday in the Daytona 500. "It's surreal to know that I sat in those grandstands as a child, and now I'm on the other side of the chain-link fence driving a race car.”
Washington Economics Group, one of the country's leading economic impact research firms, estimates Daytona International Speedway drives $1.6 billion back into Florida's economy through its events each year.
"The Daytona brand, you could almost argue on a global level, it's more well-recognized and understood even compared to the NASCAR brand,” said Kelleher, the track's ninth president. "You get Daytona, you get it's the 'World Center of Racing.' If you're a racer, you want to compete here. If you're a race fan, this is the mecca. You want to be able to say you've been to Daytona and experienced it.”
Daytona's Darlings
As Daytona's popularity and success began to skyrocket, so, too, did the sprouting of other tracks in communities across the peninsula.
The state is currently home to 42 licensed racing venues, with more than 20 additional tracks in the state's racing history either abandoned, closed or used sparingly.
The tracks range in style — asphalt-paved, dirt, dragstrip, road course or kart — and size — anywhere from an eighth-mile to 3.74 miles in length.
"All the tracks out here, you battle for championships — you really have to battle,” said Held, the Central Florida short-track racing modifieds star. "But the thing is, you battle for them and then come back into the pits, park next to each other and help each other out. It's one big family, really.”
From New Smyrna Speedway serving as the site of the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour opener, to Volusia Speedway in DeLeon Springs hosting the DIRTcar Nationals, the sport draws thousands to racing locales each and every year.
"Why not kick off the season down in New Smyrna, where all of the eyes are on the area as part of the opening of the racing season,” said Jimmy Wilson, director of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. "The entire NASCAR family will be there. You have the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, the three national series divisions opening their season at Daytona … It's huge for us to be part of it and get our season rolling at New Smyrna.”
As with many outdoor sporting ventures, Florida certainly boasts seasonal advantages.
"One thing that makes Florida a great place to grow up racing is you can race year round,” Almirola said. "I think that makes a big difference. You've have a lot of guys from the Midwest that do a ton of racing in the summer — they run multiple nights a week — but you come down here to Florida and you can race short tracks from January through December.”
The short-track scene is chock full of the everyday, blue-collar racers, who lean on support from friends and local businesses to live out their racing dreams.
"The average racer is working Monday through Friday, busting their tails, and then coming out here and racing on the weekend,” said Candice Connors Kelly, general manager of Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, which is the oldest continuously operating track in the state. "These guys aren't racing for a paycheck — there's just not enough money in it for that. For them, it's a love for racing and a passion for it that's been passed down for generations.”
That passing of the proverbial racing torch means a good deal to Tampa short-track racer, Patrick Passanise, whose own success has led to an increased interest in the sport for his daughter.
When she's not serving as her dad's one-girl pit crew, 7-year-old Giana races go-karts herself at tracks across the state.
"Her and I have both been bit by the racing bug,” Patrick said. "It's just us going all over the place. We've got a wrap to match her kart to my car. This time we're spending together, you just can't replace it.”
And while Daytona receives most of Florida's NASCAR headlines, Homestead-Miami Speedway isn't a circuit to scoff at.
Built to help the Homestead area recover from Hurricane Andrew, the 1.5-mile speedway opened in 1995 at a cost of $70 million. From 2002-19, the track hosted the season finale for all three of NASCAR's top series, with Homestead still hosting three NASCAR events annually to this day.
"There is a lot of racing and a lot of tracks around the state that a lot of people don't know about,” said Ross Chastain, a native of Alva in southwest Florida, who drives the No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. "There's also a lot of talented drivers and as far as race craft goes, there's no doubt asphalt racing in Florida prepared me for NASCAR.”
More than NASCAR
While NASCAR's 11 annual races at Daytona and Homestead take center stage in the Sunshine State, they aren't the only marquee events where fans flock and engines roar each year.
The cities of St. Petersburg, Gainesville and Sebring each host races that draw thousands of spectators and international acclaim annually.
"The stature of those events are significant, and it just shows you that the state of Florida supports sports as good as any other state in our union," Chitwood said. "The footprint you need to have for a race track is so significant. The infrastructure and some of the challenges of running venues — those properties don't move around. Once you plan it, it stays there. But it speaks to all the great things that the state of Florida has going for it."
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg runs today (noon, NBC, Ch. 11) through the streets of the city by the bay, serving as the season-opening event for the NTT IndyCar Series.
The 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit winds through downtown St. Petersburg and uses a section of runway at nearby Albert Whitted Airport, with the world's top open-wheel drivers making 100 laps.
"The downtown vibe and setting which St. Petersburg has to offer is hard to top in all of motorsports,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree, the organizers of the race that first began in 1985. "We can't wait to host this great event again with all the fans back.”
The 53rd annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals will then take place March 10-13 at Gainesville Raceway, which in opened in 1969 and has hosted the event since 1970.
The quarter-mile drag strip serves as the East Coast opener for the NHRA and its third race of the season.
In 2022, the NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Shootout will also take place during the four-day event, sending eight of the world's best dragsters humming down the track with 11,000 horsepower beneath them.
"Having this All-Star Top Fuel Shootout makes a huge event like the Gatornationals even bigger, and we know our fans can't wait to enjoy this special shootout in March,” said Kasey Coler, NHRA vice president of track management and operations. "So much incredible history has been made at Gainesville Raceway over the past five decades, and we look forward to adding to it in 2022.”
The 12 Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway closes out a busy first quarter of auto racing in the Sunshine State this year, as the IMSA SportsCar Championship's oldest race gets underway March 19.
The 3.74-mile road course features 17 turns, long straights, several high-speed corners and a handful of slower, more technical turning areas. The track occupies a portion of Sebring Regional Airport and hosts an average of 175 events per year, with more than 400,000 drivers, engineers and crew members attending races annually.
"It's one of the toughest races on the calendar and one of the toughest sports car races there is in the world,” said Jordan Taylor, an Orlando native who competes in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Corvette Racing.
The state is also home to a number of popular non-NASCAR events — often raced by NASCAR-level drivers — at short tracks across the peninsula, including the 300-lap Snowball Derby each December at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola. The 55th annual event often attracts big-name drivers from across the top racing circuits, such as Cup Series stars Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Erik Jones, with Wildwood native Wayne Anderson cruising to victory lane there in 2001.
And whether it's through these events or NASCAR's crown jewel at Daytona, the Sunshine State's prowess as an auto racing hub is proving to be alive and well, with industry experts looking forward to what's coming next.
"It's about maintaining that history and maintaining those stories, first and foremost,” Kelleher said. "And then with time and good style, we have to ask ourselves how do we evolve it and take racing here to a whole new level?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.