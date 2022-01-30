Churning Out Champions on Florida’s Gridiron

Larry Blustein spent part of his Christmas holiday in Las Vegas, where he set aside his role as one of Florida's top football talent spies to spend an NFL Sunday in the stands watching the hometown Raiders and Denver Broncos.
Sometimes, though, Blustein's work gravitates to him.
Jerry Jeudy, a Deerfield Beach native, set up a Denver field goal with a 40-yard reception. Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (Coral Gables) made four tackles. So did Broncos rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II (Plantation).
In all, said Blustein, the Allegiant Stadium field had perhaps seven Florida players he'd tracked in high school — something he's been doing in the state for 50 years. And he wasn't shy about pointing them out.
"Every time one of our kids did something,” he said, "the guy next to me would say, 'Don't tell me, he's from Florida, too.'”
It's a scenario recreated on NFL Sundays every week, everywhere. That's what happens when the average 2021 NFL roster carried 10 players from the Sunshine State — about one of every seven.
At last year's NFL Draft, a pair of Florida high schools each saw a half-dozen alumni taken. Until then, no school had produced more than four in any single draft.
As a whole, Florida has produced more blue-chip college recruits over the past decade than any other state. According to a 2017 NCAA study, one of every 10 high school players in the state gets recruited by a Division I school.
"The entire country comes here to get talent,” new Miami coach Mario Cristobal, a former Hurricanes offensive lineman, emphasized upon reuniting with his alma mater last month.
Though powers such as Alabama and Ohio State pluck an increasing share of top recruits, there's still plenty to stock the state's "Big Three” of Florida, Florida State and UM, which have combined for 11 national titles over the past 40 years.
And rising fast is UCF, set to move into the Big 12 Conference as soon as the 2023 season. Last month, the Knights scored their first victory over UF when they met in the Gasparilla Bowl.
"We've got big goals,” UCF coach Gus Malzahn stated after the game. "We can win the whole thing here and I think tonight was just the first step.”
Even at the Pop Warner level, Florida teams win more national titles than anywhere else.
"People down here, they just eat and breathe football,” said Dennis Connors, region director for Southeast Pop Warner, the organization's largest region by participation numbers.
In November, Winter Park was the site for the region championships. Winners advanced to Pop Warner's Super Bowl tournament at Orlando's Camping World Stadium, where a Florida team reached the championship game in all nine classifications. Six brought the trophy home.
Florida, naturally, also provides the backdrop for some of football's grandest stages. No state has played host to as many Super Bowls — 17 across its three franchise cities, including each of the past two in Tampa and Miami.
College football's Orange Bowl in Miami ranks behind only the Rose Bowl in longevity, dating to 1935, and has seen 30 eventual national champions on its turf. Factor in the Gator Bowl (Jacksonville) and Citrus Bowl (Orlando), and Florida boasts three of the nation's seven oldest postseason games.
"There's just a passion for this sport here in the Southeast and in Florida, at all levels,” said Todd Marion, who coordinates the Buffalo Stampeders' youth football program and is a Villages High School assistant.
Though Sunshine State football didn't hit national prominence until the 1980s, its history runs far deeper.
Jacksonville's Duval High School was declared a national champion in 1921 by the National Sports News Service, and Miami High won back-to-back titles in 1942-43.
"They couldn't get a game down here (in Miami),” offered Blustein, who has scouted Florida recruits for the Miami Herald and other outlets since 1970. "They had to go to Jacksonville and Savannah.”
Those Stingarees were led by Arnold Tucker, later quarterback of the powerful Army teams that featured Heisman Trophy winners Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis. Tucker directed the Black Knights to an 18-0-1 record over two seasons, earning the 1946 Sullivan Award as the nation's top amateur athlete and later joining Blanchard and Davis in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Meantime, Tucker's Miami teammate Pete Williams starred for Navy and took his place in the Hall of Fame as a distinguished Southeastern Conference referee.
Miami High and Coral Gables High combined for seven national titles in the 1960s, capped by the Cavaliers' three straight from 1967-69.
Tucker Frederickson (South Broward High) claimed a singular honor in 1965 when the Auburn fullback was drafted by the New York Giants with the No. 1 selection — still the only Florida homegrown to be the NFL Draft's first overall pick.
"Irony of ironies,” said Blustein.
In the 1970s, Oklahoma and a few Big Ten schools began to harvest talent from Florida. But though the NFL's Miami Dolphins dominated the spotlight, the state's own talent pool was largely under the radar.
"Really, it was kind of a niche,” said Andy Siegal, a longtime college assistant who now coaches at North Bay Haven Charter in the Panhandle.
It all changed on New Year's Night 1984. That's when Miami — which a decade earlier had weighed discontinuing football — won its first national championship with a 31-30 Orange Bowl upset of mighty Nebraska.
Upon taking the UM job, coach Howard Schnellenberger famously proclaimed everything south of Interstate 4 as the "State of Miami” and assembled his roster with homegrown talent. Up in Tallahassee, too, Bobby Bowden was building Florida State in similar fashion.
By the end of the 1980s, the Miami-FSU rivalry was a can't-miss showdown. And when Steve Spurrier, Florida's first Heisman Trophy winner in 1966, returned to coach his alma mater in 1990, the heat was turned up further.
"That's kind of when it all exploded,” said Siegal, whose coaching résumé includes stops at Southern Mississippi, Savannah State, Southern Arkansas and College of the Sequoias.
From 1983 to 2008, only once was there a gap of more than three years between Sunshine State national titles.
"You had all these kids being able to run all over the place and catch footballs,” Siegal added. "The coaching got better and high school football got known on a national stage.”
By the mid-1990s, every major program had a recruiting presence in Florida. Whatever prospects the Big Three didn't lock down, others were happy to snap up.
"It doesn't matter if you're in Gainesville or Panama City or Fort Lauderdale,” said Ed Holly, now at Miami's Westminster Christian after time as a college assistant. "It's going to be great football, all across the state.”
Just three of the 130 FBS programs — college football's highest tier — didn't have a Florida recruit on their roster this past season. The exceptions: Washington, Wyoming and Miami of Ohio.
From 2013 to 2019, Florida churned out 249 recruits given 4- and 5-star status by top recruiting outlets, outpacing Texas for the No. 1 slot. Though the Lone Star State has slipped ahead in recent years, Florida still occupied 41 spots on last year's ESPN 300 rankings. Texas had 48, California just 25.
"They're the three places in the country that produce the most talent,” said Richard Pettus, for 20 years the only football coach VHS has ever known. "But for some reason, you just noticed the Florida kids more.”
Florida still holds the edge on NFL rosters — 346 this past season, ahead of 305 from Texas and 297 from California.
Fort Lauderdale's St. Thomas Aquinas (15) and Bradenton's IMG Academy (12) were the only two high schools to boast at least 10 active NFL players in 2021. Plantation's American Heritage had nine. Add them together, and their total outpaces 29 states.
"You think of Emmitt Smith (Pensacola), Deion Sanders (Fort Myers), Warren Sapp (Apopka)," said Pettus, singling out three Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinees. "All those guys that were here and went on to have successful NFL careers. That just speaks to the high level of talent we have in Florida."
The NFL's 2019 Most Valuable Player was Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a Pompano Beach native. Both All-Pro running backs in 2020 were homegrowns from opposite ends of the Atlantic coastline — Yulee's Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) and Miami's Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings).
Cook's brother, James, lit the spark three weeks ago that propelled Georgia to the College Football Playoff crown. A 67-yard run through Alabama's defense late in the third quarter led to the Bulldogs' first touchdown.
That came one snap after Jalen Carter (Apopka) blocked an Alabama field goal.
The Sunshine State was well-represented on the Bama sideline, too. Freshman defender Dallas Turner (Fort Lauderdale) recorded two sacks, while Traeshon Holden (Kissimmee) and Agiye Hall (Valrico) stepped up to lead a depleted receiver unit.
For what it's worth, Jeudy and Surtain also left South Florida for Alabama to develop into Broncos first-round draft picks.
"The powers always get their share,” said Blustein. "If you're a high-level type of kid, why wouldn't you go to a place where a bad year is 10-2?”
Each of the Big Three, along with UCF, recently have invested millions on upgrading their training facilities in hopes that staying home will look a little more enticing.
What separates a Florida recruit from the pack? It typically starts with speed.
"I think we have the fastest kids in the country,” Holly said. "Every Friday night when we play in Miami, it's like a track meet."
In the Everglades, the story goes, generations of boys honed their speed and agility chasing rabbits through the muck near burning sugar cane fields around Lake Okeechobee. Rural legend?
Check the list of 43 NFL alumni from either Glades Central (Fred Taylor, Santonio Holmes), Pahokee (Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson, Anquan Boldin) or Immokalee (Hall of Famer Edgerrin James).
There's also a sophistication that comes from year-round work. Florida is one of a handful of states that sanction spring football, allowing teams to conduct 20 practices in May. From there, quarterbacks and receivers head to 7-on-7 tournaments in the summer.
Considering the overall talent level in the Sunshine State, recruiters also tend to give the non-blue chips a bit more benefit of the doubt.
"I've always been a big believer that iron sharpens iron,” said Vernell Brown Jr., UF's senior director of player development and onetime Stampeders program director. "Here, the difference between that 3-star and 5-star may be size. Minimal things. But it's not necessarily talent.”
Said Blustein: "They know the kids you're playing against are at an equally high level as you are. Elsewhere, a kid may be all-world but his competition is not at the same level.”
Even among powerhouse states, Siegal suggested, Florida recruits also tend to have a higher ceiling.
"Florida kids had a huge upside because they didn't have traditionally the great strength programs,” he said. "They're just raw athletes and you know you can take them from A to B quickly.
"We felt like when you got a Texas kid, that was it. That was their top end."
It begins in the youth leagues, where outposts big and small gather Saturday mornings to cheer on a generation of big dreamers.
"Football is just the fabric of this community,” said Eric Poms, the Orange Bowl's chief executive officer. "We've been built on college football, but we know where it comes from. It comes from youth football and high school football.”
Connors, the Southeast Pop Warner chief, calls it a "Southern football mentality.”
"People in the South just love football,” said the Jacksonville resident. "A lot of these kids grow up with it, and we just play great football in the South.”
The Southeast region oversees 17 leagues, including Mid-Florida Pop Warner where the Stampeders compete. Within those leagues are more than 1,000 teams across the various age brackets.
"We had one league that added 30 teams (in 2021),” Connors noted. "Several of our leagues have increased.”
Marion, a California native who played at Long Beach State, hails from a football family in which his father, uncle and brother all reached the NFL. Since arriving in Florida more than a decade ago, though, Marion acknowledges it's just a little amplified here.
"What we have here in Florida is astonishing,” he said. "Even at the youth level, towns rally around football games and football teams. The boys love it.”
At the Southeast Pop Warner championships, the Lake Howell High bleachers empty and refill every two hours as a new game is played.
Among the programs on hand: The Dunnellon Tigers, who fell to the Fleming Island Dreadnaughts in the 8U Division II title game.
Despite the loss, Dunnellon's presence added to a strong program history. The Marion County town currently boasts two active NFL players: Terrence Brooks (Houston Texans) and Lerentee McCray (Jacksonville Jaguars).
"I'm still trying to figure out how all these athletes came out of little Dunnellon,” said coach Eric Cox, whose nephew Ja'Quavion Fraziars is a UF receiver.
On the eve of the region final, Fraziars drove down from Gainesville to send the 8U Tigers off with a pep talk.
"We could barely get out of there with everybody taking pictures and everything,” Cox said.
Said Marion: "That's huge, because they look at it and say, 'If he started from where we are right now, then I can do it too.'"
Three Stampeders teams, by the way, enjoyed their own perk when they were invited to play during pregame festivities for last month's Cheez-It Bowl between Clemson and Iowa State.
"It is in the DNA,” Cristobal said. "Go to the local parks anytime and what are they doing? They are playing ball. It is a way of life and a vehicle to a better life.”
That's especially true in South Florida, where such programs as the Palmetto Raiders, Liberty City Warriors and Overtown Tornadoes have dotted the list of recent Pop Warner national champions.
"Miami is mega-serious,” said Connors. "They have a lot of kids that come out of their programs that have gone to Division I schools.”
Nor does that factor in other organizations such as the Florida Youth Football League, launched a decade ago by rapper Flo Rida. That league now boasts 26 programs from Miami to Vero Beach, pulling the Liberty City Warriors and a handful of others from rival leagues.
"These kids are competing at a high level from the time they're 6 or 7,” said Blustein. "By the time they go into high school, you have ninth graders making an impact.”
And occasionally sooner. Sony Michel, a Los Angeles Rams running back, began making his mark in eighth grade at American Heritage, running over 17- and 18-year-old tacklers who had FBS scholarship offers.
After starring at Georgia, Michel was drafted by New England in 2018 as one of six Sunshine State homegrowns in the first round. Lamar Jackson, by the way, went to Baltimore one pick after Michel.
It was much the same last April, when Surtain (American Heritage) led a group of five Florida products to go in Round 1.
He was followed by New England's Mac Jones (Jacksonville Bolles), the Raiders' Alex Leatherwood (Pensacola Booker T. Washington), Cleveland's Greg Newsome II (IMG Academy) and Buffalo's Gregory Rousseau (Hialeah Champagnat Catholic).
"It just speaks volumes about how much talent there is in the state of Florida,” said UF's Brown.
Newsome was one of seven IMG Academy alumni selected in all, a new standard for a single draft. American Heritage had six, still two more than the old mark.
And the superlatives keep coming.
"There's talented players everywhere,” Brown said, "but as a whole, you have to say the state of Florida has some of the most talent in the country.”
Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
