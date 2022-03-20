Florida begins another competitive election year

As the election season heats up, Florida Republicans have an edge: numbers.
For the first time, registered Republicans outnumber Democrats in the Sunshine State. But, they do so by a small margin in a state known for its competitive nature. Florida is a pivotal swing state in every presidential election, and state elections are often decided by razor-thin margins.
So, despite appearances, and numbers, the Florida 2022 midterm elections are still anyone’s game.
There are almost 5.14 million registered Republicans in the state, almost 90,000 more than the roughly 5.05 million registered Democrats, according to the most recent voter registration numbers from the Florida Division of Elections. That’s good news for state Republicans going into a year where the governor’s mansion and a seat in the United States Senate are up for grabs.
This wasn’t always the trend. In 2008, when former President Barack Obama was at the top of the ticket, Florida Democrats had increased their voter registration lead for the first time in decades, said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
“You never know what’s going to happen for sure, but Republicans have been on a roll since that Obama high point,” Jewett said.
Some of this, said Joshua Scacco, University of South Florida associate professor of political communication, is the result of particularly conservative Democrats who have voted Republican for a number of years re-affiliating with the Republican Party. Now, they’re matching their registration to their voting history.
Florida has also shown a strong conservative streak in recent years. The state legislature is dominated by Republicans. There’s only one Democratic cabinet member, Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried, and Floridians haven’t voted in a Democratic governor for more than 20 years.
Then, in the 2020 election, Florida voted for then-President Donald Trump, the first time it hasn’t voted for the winning presidential candidate since 1992.
B
ut does that mean Florida is a red state?
“It really depends on how we define it,” Jewett said. “If we just want to talk about closeness of statewide elections, then Florida is still a competitive state. We’ve had a lot of elections that were very close.”
In 2018, the last gubernatorial race, it was so close it triggered a recount. That year, Gov. Ron DeSantis won by less than a percentage point.
If you’re looking at terms of who’s winning governor and Cabinet member elections, Jewett said it’s probably accurate to say Florida is at least light red.
But then there’s the presidential races, where Florida remains an important, if not the most important, swing state.
“Trump won the last two times, but the two times before that we had Barack Obama, a Democrat,” Jewett said. “He was able to win Florida.”
So, Florida’s status depends on the level of election, although the state remains highly competitive.
“I think the dynamics of Florida is that it is tightly contested in every election with a slight lean toward the Republican Party,” Scacco said. “And that’s just based on the general dynamics of Florida’s population, having a large retiree population particularly. Older voters currently lean toward the Republican Party.”
That’s certainly true in Sumter County, where most Villagers vote.
The county has about 2.6 times the amount of Republicans as Democrats. In the 2016 presidential election, Trump scooped up about 68% of the Sumter vote.
DeSantis is a frequent visitor to the area, and Sen. Marco Rubio visited in November to honor Vietnam War veterans.
Having a larger number of registered Republicans in the state is definitely going to help in the year ahead, said John Temple, Sumter County Republican Party chairman.
But, he said they have to make sure they get out and vote, and the party has to make sure to educate them on the issues.
“Just because they’re registered Republican, if they don’t vote it doesn’t do us any good,” Temple said.
But Sumter also has almost 25,000 registered Democrats, important in a state where the last gubernatorial race was decided by about 32,000 votes.
And Democratic gubernatorial candidates are courting the area. Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (FL-13) visited The Villages Democratic Club in 2021, either in-person or virtually. Crist is scheduled to visit the club again in April.
A
s for the Republican registration advantage, Bob Berg, Sumter County Democratic Party chairman, said statewide registration numbers don’t affect what they do locally.
Democrats are also fighting a historic truth about midterms — the president’s party typically loses seats.
However, Berg said midterm voters are looking for results.
“The Biden/Harris administration passed the American Rescue Plan that provided a direct cash payment, robust vaccination rollout, child tax credits and assistance for small businesses,” said Berg, of the Village of Largo.
B
erg also pointed to the infrastructure bill.
Democrats and Republicans aren’t the only voters in Florida though. Both parties have to take no-party-affiliated voters into account — all roughly 3.85 million in Florida.
“Just like in every election the NPAs are going to be an important decider in terms of whether or not they’re mobilized,” Scacco said.
Independent voters want to pick their candidate regardless of party, Berg said, and they may have specific issues that interest them.
“We expect they are looking beyond words and for results,” he said.
For Sumter Republicans, Temple said there’s no one particular strategy to reach NPAs.
“It’s just providing information to our constituents, making sure they know where candidates stand on the issues regardless or whether you’re Republican or NPA or Democrat,” he said.
Jewett expects that, come election night, it could be close for the governor and Senate races.
“Based on Florida’s history, we’ve had a lot of close elections,” he said.
The safest bet, Jewett said, is to think it will be close again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.