Updated April 11

Open eateries

Applebee’s: La Plaza Grande South, Curbside Pickup

Arby’s: Buffalo Ridge Plaza and Lady Lake, Drive-Thru and To-Go

Bamboo Bistro: Rolling Acres Plaza, Curbside Pickup and To-Go

Beef O’ Brady’s: Mulberry Grove, To-Go and Delivery (Online Ordering)

Bob Evans: Colony and Parr Drive, To-Go, Curbside Pickup, Delivery (Online Ordering)

Bluefin: Brownwood, Delivery and Curbside Pickup

Bonefish Grill: Buffalo Ridge, Curbside Pickup, Modified Hours, Delivery and To-Go

Bravo Pizza: Lake Sumter Landing, To-Go

Brooklyn Water Bagels: Lady Lake, To-Go

Burger King: Buffalo Ridge, Delivery and Drive-Thru

Burger King: La Plaza Grande, Drive-Thru and To-Go

Carrabba’s: Lady Lake, To-Go (Phone and Online Orders)

Checkers: Belleview, To Go, Drive Thru and Delivery

Chicken Salad Chick: La Plaza Grande, To-Go and Curbside Pickup

Chick-fil-A: Lady Lake, Drive-Thru, Catering Pickup, Catering Delivery, (Online Ordering)

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Lady Lake, To-Go, Delivery, Curbside Pickup

China Gourmet III: Colony, To-Go Only, Modified Hours

Chop House at Lake Sumter: Lake Sumter Landing, Delivery and Curbside Pickup

Chuck’s Wagon: Edna’s On The Green, To-Go Only

City Fire: Lake Sumter Landing, Curbside Pickup

Culver’s: Southern Trace, Drive-Thru

Denny’s: To-Go and Delivery

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Grand Traverse, Delivery

Donut King: Leesburg, Curbside Pickup and Online Ordering,

Dunkin’ Donuts: Southern Trace, To-Go and Drive-Thru

Dunkin’ Donuts: Brownwood, To-Go Only (Online Ordering)

Eaton’s Beach Sandbar & Grill: Weirsdale, Pickup

Ednas’ on the Green: Cattail Recreation Center, To-Go Only

El Ranchito: La Plaza Grande North, Curbside Pickup, To-Go

Evans Prairie Country Club: Curbside Pickup and Delivery (Online Ordering)

Fenney Grill: Fenney Recreation Center, Delivery, GrubHub Delivery, Curbside Pickup and To-Go

Fiesta Grande: Colony, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, To-Go and Modified Hours

Firehouse Subs: Lady Lake, To-Go, Catering and Online Ordering

First Watch: Spanish Plaines, Curbside Pickup and To-Go (Online Ordering)

Five Guys: Brownwood, Delivery and To-Go

Flipper’s Pizza: Grand Traverse and Spanish Springs, To-Go and Delivery

Francesco’s Ristorante Italian Restaurant: Summerfield, Curbside and Take Out

Gator’s Dockside: Brownwood, Curbside Pickup and To-Go

Giovanni’s: Southern Trace, Delivery, Curbside Pickup and To-Go

Golden Corral: Buffalo Ridge, Curbside Pickup, Delivery (Prepackaged Meals)

Harbor Hills Country Club: Lady Lake, To-Go

Havana Country Club: To-Go, Modified Hours and Curbside Pickup

Hungry Howies: La Plaza Grande, Delivery and To-Go

IHOP: Southern Trace, To-Go Only

Jersey Mike’s Subs: Rolling Acres Plaza and Wildwood, Takeout and Delivery

Johnny Rockets: Lake Sumter Landing, Curbside Pickup

Katie Belle’s: Spanish Springs, To-Go and Curbside Pickup

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe: Lady Lake, To-Go (Phone and Online Orders)

Koyame Asian Express: Spanish Plaines, To-Go (Online Ordering), Curbside Pickup

Legacy Bar and Grill: Lopez Legacy Country Club, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, To-Go

LongHorn Steakhouse: Lady Lake, To-Go

McAlister’s Deli: Brownwood, To-Go and Curbside Pickup (Online Ordering)

McDonald’s: Colony, Drive-Thru and To-Go

Metro Diner: Buffalo Ridge, Curbside Pickup and To-Go (Online Ordering)

Miller’s Ale House: Lady Lake, To-Go, Delivery, Curbside Pickup

Mom and Dad’s Italian Restaurant: Lady Lake

Mystic Ice Cream: Fruitland Park, Curbside Pickup

NYPD Pizzeria: Buffalo Ridge, Delivery, Curbside Pickup, Modified Hours and To-Go (Online Ordering)

Oakwood Express Smokehouse and Grill: Wildwood, To-Go and Curbside

Oakwood Smokehouse and Grill: Lady Lake, To-Go and Curbside

Olive Garden: Buffalo Ridge, Delivery, To-Go, Curbside Pickup (Online Ordering)

Outback Steakhouse: Lady Lake, Curbside Pickup and Delivery (Online Ordering)

Palmer Legends Country Club: To-Go and Curbside Pickup

Panera Bread: Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing, To-Go, Curbside Pickup (Online Ordering)

PDQ: Colony, To-Go, Drive-Thru (Online Ordering)

Peachwave Frozen Yogurt: Colony, To-Go Only

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery: La Plaza Grande, To-Go, Curbside Pickup, and Delivery

Piesano’s: Lake Deaton, To-Go Only (Online Ordering)

Rae Rae’s Restaurant: Fruitland Park, Take Out, Delivery via Grubhub

Red Lobster: Buffalo Ridge, To-Go and Curbside

redsauce: Lake Sumter Landing, To-Go, Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Rita’s: Cattail Recreation Area: To-Go Only

Roberto’s: Pinellas Plaza, To-Go, Curbside and Delivery

Rose Plantation: Fruitland Park, To-Go

Ruby Tuesday: Spanish Springs, To-Go Only

Sammy’s Italian: Wildwood, To-Go Only

Sammy Joe’s: Mulberry Grove, To-Go and Curbside Pickup

Scooples: Brownwood, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant: Mulberry Grove, To-Go

Sonny’s: Lake Sumter Landing, To-Go, Curbside Pickup (Online Ordering)

Starbucks: Southern Trace, Drive-Thru (Online Ordering)

Steak ’n Shake: Buffalo Ridge Plaza, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, Drive-Thru, To-Go

Subway: All locations, To-Go and Delivery (Online Ordering)

Texas Roadhouse: Lady Lake, To-Go or Curbside Pickup

Thai Ruby: Lake Sumter Landing, To-Go

The Bistro Grand Oaks Resort: Weirsdale, To-Go and Delivery

The Honey Baked Ham Co.: Lady Lake, Pickup and Delivery

The Spice & Tea Exchange: Brownwood Paddock Square, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, To-Go

The Standard: Spanish Plaines, To-Go (Online Ordering) and Modified Hours

Tierra Del Sol Country Club: To-Go and Curbside Pickup

TooJay’s: All locations (Spanish Springs, Lake Sumter Landing, Brownwood), Curbside Pickup, Delivery and To-Go (Online Ordering)

Tropical Smoothie: Buffalo Ridge, Drive Thru, To-Go and Delivery

Wendy’s: All locations, Drive-Thru, Take Out and Delivery