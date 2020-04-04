Updated April 4
Applebee’s: La Plaza Grande South, Curbside Pickup
Arby’s: Buffalo Ridge Plaza and Lady Lake, Drive-Thru and To-Go
Beef O’ Brady’s: Mulberry Grove, To-Go and Delivery (Online Ordering)
Bob Evans: Colony, To-Go, Curbside Pickup, Delivery (Online Ordering)
Bluefin: Brownwood, Delivery and Curbside Pickup
Bob Evans: Colony Plaza, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, To-Go (Online Ordering)
Bonefish Grill: Buffalo Ridge, Curbside Pickup, Delivery and To-Go
Bravo Pizza: Lake Sumter Landing, To-Go
Brooklyn Water Bagels: Lady Lake, To-Go
Burger King: Buffalo Ridge, Delivery and Drive-Thru
Burger King: La Plaza Grande, Drive-Thru and To-Go
Carrabba’s: Lady Lake, To-Go (Phone and Online Orders)
Checkers: Belleview, To Go, Drive Thru and Delivery
Chicken Salad Chick: La Plaza Grande, To-Go and Curbside Pickup
Chick-fil-A: Lady Lake, Drive-Thru, Catering Pickup, Catering Delivery, (Online Ordering)
Chili’s Grill & Bar: Lady Lake, To-Go, Delivery, Curbside Pickup
Chop House at Lake Sumter: Lake Sumter Landing, Delivery and Curbside Pickup
Chuck’s Wagon: Edna’s On The Green, To-Go Only
City Fire: Lake Sumter Landing, Curbside Pickup
Culver’s: Southern Trace, Drive-Thru
Denny’s: To-Go and Delivery
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Grand Traverse, Delivery
Donut King: Leesburg, Curbside Pickup and Online ordering, Delivery in Leesburg on Thursday, Delivery in The Villages on Friday
Dunkin’ Donuts: Southern Trace, To-Go and Drive-Thru
Dunkin’ Donuts: Brownwood, To-Go Only (Online Ordering)
Eaton’s Beach Sandbar & Grill: Weirsdale, Pickup
Ednas’ on the Green: Cattail Recreation Center, To-Go Only
El Ranchito: La Plaza Grande North, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, To-Go
Evans Prairie Country Club: Curbside Pickup, Delivery and To-Go
Fenney Grill: Fenney Recreation Center, Delivery, GrubHub Delivery, Curbside Pickup and To-Go
Fiesta Grande: Colony, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, To-Go
Firehouse Subs: Lady Lake, To-Go, Catering and Online Ordering
First Watch: Spanish Plaines, Curbside Pickup and To-Go (Online Ordering)
Five Guys: Brownwood, Delivery and To-Go
Flipper’s Pizza: Grand Traverse and Spanish Springs, To-Go and Delivery
Francesco’s Ristorante Italian Restaurant: Summerfield, Curbside and Take Out
GarVino’s: Lake Sumter Landing, Retail Only
Gator’s Dockside, Brownwood
Giovanni’s: Southern Trace, Delivery, Curbside Pickup and To-Go
Golden Corral: Buffalo Ridge, Curbside Pickup, Delivery (Prepackaged Meals)
Harbor Hills Country Club: Lady Lake, To-Go
Havana Country Club: To-Go and Curbside Pickup
Hungry Howies: La Plaza Grande, Delivery and To-Go
IHOP: Southern Trace, To-Go Only
Jersey Mike’s Subs: Rolling Acres Plaza and Wildwood, Takeout and Delivery
Johnny Rockets: Lake Sumter Landing, Curbside Pickup
Katie Belle’s: Spanish Springs, To-Go, Curbside Pickup
Keke’s Breakfast Cafe: Lady Lake, To-Go (Phone and Online Orders)
Koyame Asian Express: Spanish Plaines, To-Go (Online Ordering), Curbside Pickup
Legacy Bar and Grill: Lopez Legacy Country Club, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, To-Go
Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille: Lake Sumter Landing, Curbside Pickup
LongHorn Steakhouse: Lady Lake, To-Go
McAlister’s Deli: Brownwood, To-Go and Curbside Pickup (Online Ordering)
McDonald’s: Colony, Drive-Thru and Takeout
Metro Diner: Buffalo Ridge, Curbside Pickup and To-Go (Online Ordering)
Miller’s Ale House: Lady Lake, To-Go, Delivery, Curbside Pickup
Mystic Ice Cream: Fruitland Park, Curbside Pickup
Naldo’s Mexican Kitchen: Southern Trace, To-Go and Curbside Pickup
NYPD Pizzeria: Buffalo Ridge, Delivery, Curbside Pickup and To-Go (Online Ordering)
Oakwood Express Smokehouse and Grill: Wildwood, To-Go and Curbside
Oakwood Smokehouse and Grill: Lady Lake, To-Go and Curbside
Olive Garden: Buffalo Ridge, Delivery, To-Go, Curbside Pickup (Online Ordering)
Outback Steakhouse: Lady Lake, Curbside Pickup and Delivery (Online Ordering)
Palmer Legends Country Club: To-Go and Curbside Pickup
Panera Bread: Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing, To-Go, Curbside Pickup (Online Ordering)
PDQ: Colony, To-Go, Drive-Thru (Online Ordering)
Peachwave Frozen Yogurt: Colony, To-Go Only
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery: La Plaza Grande, To-Go, Curbside Pickup, and Delivery
Piesano’s: Lake Deaton, To-Go Only (Online Ordering)
Rae Rae’s Restaurant: Fruitland Park, Take Out, Delivery via Grubhub
RJ Gators: Lake Sumter Landing, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, To-Go (Online Ordering)
Roberto’s: Pinellas Plaza, To-Go, Curbside and Delivery
Rose Plantation: Fruitland Park, To-Go
Ruby Tuesday: Spanish Springs, To-Go Only
Sammy’s Italian: Wildwood, To-Go Only
Sammy Joe’s: Mulberry Grove, To-Go and Curbside Pickup
Scooples: Brownwood, Curbside Pickup, Delivery
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant: Mulberry Grove, To-Go
Sonny’s: Lake Sumter Landing, To-Go, Curbside Pickup (Online Ordering)
Starbucks: Southern Trace, Drive-Thru (Online Ordering)
Steak ’n Shake: Buffalo Ridge Plaza, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, Drive-Thru, To-Go
Subway: All locations, To-Go and Delivery (Online Ordering)
Texas Roadhouse: Lady Lake, To-Go or Curbside Pickup
Thai Ruby: Lake Sumter Landing, To-Go
The Bistro Grand Oaks Resort: Weirsdale, To-Go and Delivery
The Honey Baked Ham Co.: Lady Lake, Pickup and Delivery
The Spice & Tea Exchange: Brownwood Paddock Square, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, To-Go
The Standard: Spanish Plaines, To-Go (Online Ordering)
Tierra Del Sol Country Club: To-Go and Curbside Pickup
TooJay’s: All locations (Spanish Springs, Lake Sumter Landing, Brownwood), Curbside Pickup, Delivery and To-Go (Online Ordering)
Tropical Smoothie: Buffalo Ridge, Drive Thru, To-Go and Delivery
Wendy’s: All locations, Drive-Thru, Take Out and Delivery
