Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.