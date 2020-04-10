Updated April 11
Open Businesses
AAA: La Plaza Grande (Call-in Only)
AAA: Lake Sumter Landing, appointments only
Ace Hardware: All locations (La Plaza Grande, Southern Trace, Belleview, Weirsdale, Wildwood, Fruitland Park)
Accurso Automobile Repair: Oxford
All Season Rooms: Summerfield, telephone consultation
Amish Furniture Store: Wildwood, Delivery
AT&T: Brownwood and Lake Sumter Landing, emergency assistance
Bear Dance Boutique: Lake Sumter Landing, Online Ordering
Birdie Golf Outlet: Lady Lake
Bob’s TV Audio and Video: Summerfield
BonWorth: La Plaza Grande, Modifed Hours
Brownwood Hotel & Spa: Brownwood
Carpet One: La Plaza Grande, appointment only
Charles Schwab: Lake Sumter Landing, available by phone
Chico’s: Spanish Springs, Modified Hours
Christine’s: Brownwood, virtual shopping
Citrus Sew and Vac: Spanish Springs
City Furniture: Lake Sumter Landing and La Plaza Grande
Clear View Optix: Mulberry Grove
Colony Cleaners: Colony, Delivery and Modified Hours
Colony Modern Dentistry: Colony Plaza Medical Center, appointments only
Crown Carts Factory Outlet: Wildwood
Custom Apparel: Southern Trace, Modified Hours and Available by Phone
East Hamlet Dental: La Plaza Grande, emergency appointments only
Edible Arrangements: Southern Trace, Curbside Pickup and Delivery
Edward Jones: Colony, Spanish Springs, Buffalo Ridge, virtual/phone appointments
EntryPoint by Perry’s: La Plaza Grande
Evershore Financial: Glenview Champions Country Club
Expedia Cruise Ship Centers: Colony
Eyes: at Southern Trace, remotely working
Fidelity: Lake Sumter Landing, virtual appointments
Flags and Flag Poles: Lady Lake
Florida Representative Brett Hage: Village Green Professional Plaza, Modified Hours
GNC: Buffalo Ridge
Gotta Get Your Name On: La Plaza Grande, remotely working
H&R Block: Pinellas Plaza, appointment only, Southern Trace, open as normal
Hertz: Spanish Springs
Hindsight: Pinellas, appointment only
Hometown Property Management: Sarasota
Imagine Beauty: Colony, Modified Hours
Jewelry Design: Southern Trace and La Plaza Grande, appointment only
Jim Percy’s Air Conditioning & Heating Inc.: Summerfield
John’s Brothers Financial: Sarasota, available by phone
Kelsey Title Agency: Fruitland Park, appointment only
King’s Gallery: Spanish Springs, appointment only
Laird Law, P.A.: Wildwood, appointments only
Lake Eye: Spanish Plaines
Lake Nutrition Center: La Plaza Grande, Modified Hours
Lime Light: Lake Sumter Landing, virtual shopping
Merle Norman Cosmetics: La Plaza Grande, phone and mail orders
Merrill Lynch: Lake Sumter Landing
Michael Whitaker & Associates: Southern Trace, appointment only
Miracle Ear: Southern Trace and Spanish Plaines, appointments only
Morgan Stanley: Lake Sumter Landing
Nurse on Call By Brookdale: Southern Trace
Oxford Golf Academy: Oxford
Oxford Oaks Friends and Family: Oxford Oaks
Parady Financial Group: Colony, appointments only
Paul’s Nursery: Lady Lake
Petsense: Lake Sumter Landing, Modified Hours
PetSmart: Buffalo Ridge
Peterbrooke Chocolatier: Lake Sumter Landing, Curbside Pickup, Delivery and To-Go
PCS Mobile/ Sprint: Southern Trace, Modified Hours
Plantation Flowers: Southern Trace
Publix: All locations
Publix Liquors: All locations
Quantum Vitality Centres, Inc.: Grand Traverse
Raymond James: Brownwood, available by phone
Renu Carpet & Tile Cleaning: Summerfield
Retirement Evolution Group: Wildwood, appointment only
RoMac Building Supply: All locations
Sabal Trust: Lake Sumter Landing, virtual/ phone appointments
Safe Ship: Southern Trace, Mulberry Grove, Colony
Sales and Information: Brownwood, Lake Sumter Landing
SAS Shoes: Brownwood, Call by Phone, Curbside Pickup and Free Delivery
Shannon Barley, PA: Southern Trace and Wildwood
Sherwin-Williams: Lake Sumter Landing, Curbside Pickup
Smile Design Dentistry: Mulberry Grove, Limited Hours, Emergency Service/ Appointments Only
Smirnoff Neurology: Lady Lake
Softball’s R Game: Southern Trace
Southern Trace Cleaners: Southern Trace, Delivery and Modified Hours
Spanish Plaines Cleaners: Spanish Plaines, Modified Hours and Delivery
Tees and Greens: Lake Sumter Landing
The Ancient Olive: Lake Sumter Landing, Limited Hours, Curbside Pickup
The Daily Sun: Spanish Springs, appointment only
The Fresh Market: Buffalo Ridge
The Green Apple Health Foods: Lady Lake
The Spice & Tea Exchange: Brownwood, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, To-Go and Modified Hours
The Villages Golf Car Store: Brownwood, Colony, La Plaza Grande, Lake Sumter Landing
The Villages Grown: Brownwood, Modified Hours and Curbside Pickup
Tire Choice: All locations
Truly Nolen: Buffalo Ridge
TruEar: Sarasota and Buffalo Ridge, Limited Hours and Appointment Only
uBreakiFix: Southern Trace, Curbside Pickup and Modified Hours
UPS Store: Spanish Plaines and Pinellas, Modified Hours
Video Vault: Belleview
Village Cycles: Brownwood
Village Pack ‘n Ship: La Plaza Grande
Villages Insurance: Brownwood, Colony, Lake Sumter Landing, Mulberry Grove, Pinellas, Southern Trace, Spanish Springs, available by phone
Vitamin World: Colony, Limited Guests and Curbside Pickup
Vitas Healthcare: Laurel Manor
Walmart Neighborhood Market: Sarasota
Whole Earth Pet Supply: Spanish Plaines and Pinellas, Curbside Pickup and Delivery
Wildwood Kitchen & Bath: Wildwood
Winn-Dixie: All locations
Winn-Dixie Liquor Store: All Locations
Woof Gang Bakery: Brownwood, Modified Hours
Medical
Advanced Orthopedics: Sharon Morse Medical Center, appointment only
Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Center: La Plaza Grande
Alliant Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center: All locations
Amedysis: Lake Sumter Landing, appointments only
Beacon Vision Center: La Plaza Grande
Central Florida Plastic Surgery: Lake Sumter Landing
Chiropractic USA: Buffalo Ridge, Modified Hours
Colony Chiropractic: Colony, Modified Hours
Compton Chiropractic: Palm Ridge Plaza, limited hours
Cora Physical Therapy: La Plaza Grande, Grand Traverse and Mulberry Grove, (appointments only, Creekside Medical Center
Curelogics: Lady Lake
Digital Hearing Systems: Colony
Florida Cancer Specialists: Sharon Morse Medical Center
Florida Functional Neurology Group: Wildwood
Florida Heart & Vascular: Mulberry Grove
Florida Medical Hearing: Mulberry Grove
Gastroenterology Associates: Sharon Morse Medical Center, appointments only
Grand Traverse Dental: Grand Traverse, emergency service/ appointments only
Healing Hand Wellness: Sharon Morse Medical Center, appointments only and modified hours
Hear USA: Brownwood, appointments only
Lake Center for Rehab: Mulberry Grove, modified hours
Lake Eye: Sharon Morse Medical Center, appointments only, Spanish Plaines, normal hours
Lake Medical Imaging: Sharon Morse Medical Center (pre screening for services) and Colony Plaza
Lake Medical Imaging: Lake Sumter Landing (closed Thursdays) and Mulberry Grove (closed Mondays)
Legacy Clinic of Chiropractic: Laurel Manor
Mulberry Chiropractic: Mulberry Grove
My DME Doc: Spanish Springs
Natural Medicine Institute: Santa Fe Professional Center
Nemours Children Clinic: Sharon Morse Medical Center, appointments only
Quest Diagnostics: Grand Traverse
Sinai Internal Medicine: Lake Sumter Landing, appointments only
The Eye Site: Grand Traverse
Traverse Chiropractic and Wellness: Grand Traverse
Tri-County Health: Lady Lake
Tri-County Heart Institute: Sharon Morse Medical Center
Vascular Vein Centers: Lake Sumter Landing
Village Dental: Pinellas Plaza (emergency appointments only), Southern Trace
Village Ear: Southern Trace Plaza
Villages Medical Injury Care: Lady Lake
Pets
Buffalo Ridge Animal Hospital: Pinellas
Faithful Companion Vet: Village Green
PAWS Animal Hospital: Laurel Manor, Curbside
