 Updated April 11

Open Businesses

AAA: La Plaza Grande (Call-in Only)

AAA: Lake Sumter Landing, appointments only

Ace Hardware: All locations (La Plaza Grande, Southern Trace, Belleview, Weirsdale, Wildwood, Fruitland Park)

Accurso Automobile Repair: Oxford

All Season Rooms: Summerfield, telephone consultation

Amish Furniture Store: Wildwood, Delivery

AT&T: Brownwood and Lake Sumter Landing, emergency assistance

Bear Dance Boutique: Lake Sumter Landing, Online Ordering

Birdie Golf Outlet: Lady Lake

Bob’s TV Audio and Video: Summerfield

BonWorth: La Plaza Grande, Modifed Hours

Brownwood Hotel & Spa: Brownwood

Carpet One: La Plaza Grande, appointment only

Charles Schwab: Lake Sumter Landing, available by phone

Chico’s: Spanish Springs, Modified Hours

Christine’s: Brownwood, virtual shopping

Citrus Sew and Vac: Spanish Springs

City Furniture: Lake Sumter Landing and La Plaza Grande

Clear View Optix: Mulberry Grove

Colony Cleaners: Colony, Delivery and Modified Hours

Colony Modern Dentistry: Colony Plaza Medical Center, appointments only

Crown Carts Factory Outlet: Wildwood

Custom Apparel: Southern Trace, Modified Hours and Available by Phone

East Hamlet Dental: La Plaza Grande, emergency appointments only

Edible Arrangements: Southern Trace, Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Edward Jones: Colony, Spanish Springs, Buffalo Ridge, virtual/phone appointments

EntryPoint by Perry’s: La Plaza Grande

Evershore Financial: Glenview Champions Country Club

Expedia Cruise Ship Centers: Colony

Eyes: at Southern Trace, remotely working

Fidelity: Lake Sumter Landing, virtual appointments

Flags and Flag Poles: Lady Lake

Florida Representative Brett Hage: Village Green Professional Plaza, Modified Hours

GNC: Buffalo Ridge

Gotta Get Your Name On: La Plaza Grande, remotely working

H&R Block: Pinellas Plaza, appointment only, Southern Trace, open as normal

Hertz: Spanish Springs

Hindsight: Pinellas, appointment only

Hometown Property Management: Sarasota

Imagine Beauty: Colony, Modified Hours

Jewelry Design: Southern Trace and La Plaza Grande, appointment only

Jim Percy’s Air Conditioning & Heating Inc.: Summerfield

John’s Brothers Financial: Sarasota, available by phone

Kelsey Title Agency: Fruitland Park, appointment only

King’s Gallery: Spanish Springs, appointment only

Laird Law, P.A.: Wildwood, appointments only

Lake Eye: Spanish Plaines

Lake Nutrition Center: La Plaza Grande, Modified Hours

Lime Light: Lake Sumter Landing, virtual shopping

Merle Norman Cosmetics: La Plaza Grande, phone and mail orders

Merrill Lynch: Lake Sumter Landing

Michael Whitaker & Associates: Southern Trace, appointment only

Miracle Ear: Southern Trace and Spanish Plaines, appointments only

Morgan Stanley: Lake Sumter Landing

Nurse on Call By Brookdale: Southern Trace

Oxford Golf Academy: Oxford

Oxford Oaks Friends and Family: Oxford Oaks

Parady Financial Group: Colony, appointments only

Paul’s Nursery: Lady Lake

Petsense: Lake Sumter Landing, Modified Hours

PetSmart: Buffalo Ridge

Peterbrooke Chocolatier: Lake Sumter Landing, Curbside Pickup, Delivery and To-Go

PCS Mobile/ Sprint: Southern Trace, Modified Hours

Plantation Flowers: Southern Trace

Publix: All locations

Publix Liquors: All locations

Quantum Vitality Centres, Inc.: Grand Traverse

Raymond James: Brownwood, available by phone

Renu Carpet & Tile Cleaning: Summerfield

Retirement Evolution Group: Wildwood, appointment only

RoMac Building Supply: All locations

Sabal Trust: Lake Sumter Landing, virtual/ phone appointments

Safe Ship: Southern Trace, Mulberry Grove, Colony

Sales and Information: Brownwood, Lake Sumter Landing

SAS Shoes: Brownwood, Call by Phone, Curbside Pickup and Free Delivery

Shannon Barley, PA: Southern Trace and Wildwood

Sherwin-Williams: Lake Sumter Landing, Curbside Pickup

Smile Design Dentistry: Mulberry Grove, Limited Hours, Emergency Service/ Appointments Only

Smirnoff Neurology: Lady Lake

Softball’s R Game: Southern Trace

Southern Trace Cleaners: Southern Trace, Delivery and Modified Hours

Spanish Plaines Cleaners: Spanish Plaines, Modified Hours and Delivery

Tees and Greens: Lake Sumter Landing

The Ancient Olive: Lake Sumter Landing, Limited Hours, Curbside Pickup

The Daily Sun: Spanish Springs, appointment only

The Fresh Market: Buffalo Ridge

The Green Apple Health Foods: Lady Lake

The Spice & Tea Exchange: Brownwood, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, To-Go and Modified Hours

The Villages Golf Car Store: Brownwood, Colony, La Plaza Grande, Lake Sumter Landing

The Villages Grown: Brownwood, Modified Hours and Curbside Pickup

Tire Choice: All locations

Truly Nolen: Buffalo Ridge

TruEar: Sarasota and Buffalo Ridge, Limited Hours and Appointment Only

uBreakiFix: Southern Trace, Curbside Pickup and Modified Hours

UPS Store: Spanish Plaines and Pinellas, Modified Hours

Video Vault: Belleview

Village Cycles: Brownwood

Village Pack ‘n Ship: La Plaza Grande

Villages Insurance: Brownwood, Colony, Lake Sumter Landing, Mulberry Grove, Pinellas, Southern Trace, Spanish Springs, available by phone

Vitamin World: Colony, Limited Guests and Curbside Pickup

Vitas Healthcare: Laurel Manor

Walmart Neighborhood Market: Sarasota

Whole Earth Pet Supply: Spanish Plaines and Pinellas, Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Wildwood Kitchen & Bath: Wildwood

Winn-Dixie: All locations

Winn-Dixie Liquor Store: All Locations

Woof Gang Bakery: Brownwood, Modified Hours

Medical

Advanced Orthopedics: Sharon Morse Medical Center, appointment only

Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Center: La Plaza Grande

Alliant Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center: All locations

Amedysis: Lake Sumter Landing, appointments only

Beacon Vision Center: La Plaza Grande

Central Florida Plastic Surgery: Lake Sumter Landing

Chiropractic USA: Buffalo Ridge, Modified Hours

Colony Chiropractic: Colony, Modified Hours

Compton Chiropractic: Palm Ridge Plaza, limited hours

Cora Physical Therapy: La Plaza Grande, Grand Traverse and Mulberry Grove, (appointments only, Creekside Medical Center

Curelogics: Lady Lake

Digital Hearing Systems: Colony

Florida Cancer Specialists: Sharon Morse Medical Center

Florida Functional Neurology Group: Wildwood

Florida Heart & Vascular: Mulberry Grove

Florida Medical Hearing: Mulberry Grove

Gastroenterology Associates: Sharon Morse Medical Center, appointments only

Grand Traverse Dental: Grand Traverse, emergency service/ appointments only

Healing Hand Wellness: Sharon Morse Medical Center, appointments only and modified hours

Hear USA: Brownwood, appointments only

Lake Center for Rehab: Mulberry Grove, modified hours

Lake Eye: Sharon Morse Medical Center, appointments only, Spanish Plaines, normal hours

Lake Medical Imaging: Sharon Morse Medical Center (pre screening for services) and Colony Plaza

Lake Medical Imaging: Lake Sumter Landing (closed Thursdays) and Mulberry Grove (closed Mondays)

Legacy Clinic of Chiropractic: Laurel Manor

Mulberry Chiropractic: Mulberry Grove

My DME Doc: Spanish Springs

Natural Medicine Institute: Santa Fe Professional Center

Nemours Children Clinic: Sharon Morse Medical Center, appointments only

Quest Diagnostics: Grand Traverse

Sinai Internal Medicine: Lake Sumter Landing, appointments only

The Eye Site: Grand Traverse

Traverse Chiropractic and Wellness: Grand Traverse

Tri-County Health: Lady Lake

Tri-County Heart Institute: Sharon Morse Medical Center

Vascular Vein Centers: Lake Sumter Landing

Village Dental: Pinellas Plaza (emergency appointments only), Southern Trace

Village Ear: Southern Trace Plaza

Villages Medical Injury Care: Lady Lake

Pets

Buffalo Ridge Animal Hospital: Pinellas

Faithful Companion Vet: Village Green

PAWS Animal Hospital: Laurel Manor, Curbside