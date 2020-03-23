The following restaurants and local eateries are staying open by switching to takeout or delivery.

City Fire, Brownwood Paddock Square: open noon to 8 p.m. for curbside pickup and to-go orders

City Fire, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square: curbside pickup

Dunkin’ Donuts, Brownwood Paddock Square: online ordering, to-go only

Dunkin’ Donuts, Southern Trace Shopping Center: drive-thru only

World of Beer, Brownwood Paddock Square and Spanish Springs Town Square: curbside pickup

TooJay’s, Brownwood Paddock Square, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and Spanish Springs Town Square: online ordering and to-go

Flying Biscuit Café, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square: open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday for curbside pickup, delivery, online ordering and to-go

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Buffalo Ridge: to-go only

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Grand Traverse Plaza: delivery

Johnny Rockets, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square: curbside pickup

Sonny’s Barbecue, Lake Sumter Landing: curbside pickup

Starbucks, Lake Sumter Landing: to-go, in-store pickup only

Thai Ruby, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square: curbside pickup

Koyame, Spanish Plaines Shopping Center: to-go only

Evans Prairie Golf and Country Club: delivery and curbside pickup

Ednas’ Provisions & Vittles food truck, Cattail Recreation Area: to-go only

Rita’s Cocina Mexicana food truck, Cattail Recreation Area: to-go only

If you know other restaurants in The Villages open for delivery or takeout service, please contact Daily Sun senior writer Kristen Fiore at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.