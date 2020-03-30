Updated Monday, March 30

AAA: Lake Sumter Landing

Accurso Automobile Repair: Oxford

All Golf Pro Shops: Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Glenview Champions Country Club, Hacienda Hills Country Club, Lopez Legacy Country Club, Mallory Hill Country Club, Orange Blossom Hills Country Club, Palmer Legends Country Club, Tierra Del Sol Country Club

Ambrosia on the Square: Lake Sumter Landing

Arden’s Fine Jewelers: Lake Sumter Landing

AT&T: Lake Sumter Landing

Babette’s Furniture: Brownwood

Banner Mercantile: All locations

Barnes & Noble: Lake Sumter Landing

Bear Dance Boutique: Lake Sumter Landing

Bellagio Nails: Spanish Plaines

Bob’s TV Audio and Video: Summerfield

Bonworth: La Plaza Grande

Brookdale Home Health: Southern Trace

Brownwood Hotel & Spa: Brownwood

Cal’s Barber Shop: All locations

Caribongo: Lake Sumter Landing

Carpet One: La Plaza Grande

Changes: Lake Sumter Landing

Charles Schwab: Lake Sumter Landing

Chico’s: Spanish Springs

Christine’s: Brownwood

Citrus Sew and Vac: Spanish Springs

City Furniture: Lake Sumter Landing and La Plaza Grande

Clear View Optix: Mulberry Grove

Colony Cleaners: Colony

Colony Modern Dentistry: Colony Plaza Medical Center

Color Me Hair Studio: Buffalo Ridge Shoping Center

Custom Apparel: Southern Trace

Designer Floors by Nickel Tile: Lake Sumter Landing

East Hamlet: La Plaza Grande

Edible Arrangements: Southern Trace

Edward Jones: Colony, Spanish Springs

EntryPoint by Perry’s: La Plaza Grande

Evelyn & Arthur: Brownwood

Expedia Cruise Ship Centers: Colony

Eyes at Southern Trace

Fidelity: Lake Sumter Landing

GarVino’s: Lake Sumter Landing

Gilded Matilda’s: Wildwood

Gotta Get Your Name On: La Plaza Grande

Hair & Nail Creations: Freedom Plaza

Hometown Property Management: Sarasota

H&R Block: Southern Trace

Imagine Beauty: Colony

Jewelry Design: Southern Trace and La Plaza Grande

Jim Percy’s Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc.: Summerfield

John’s Brothers Financial: Sarasota

JQ Hair & Nails: Mulberry Grove

Just Dandy Pet Parlor: La Plaza Grande

Kelsey Title Agency: Fruitland Park

King’s Gallery: Spanish Springs, open for custom framing by appointment only

Kylie’s Closet: Brownwood

Lake Eye: Spanish Plaines

Lake Nutrition Center: La Plaza Grande

Lime Light: Lake Sumter Landing

Merle Norman Cosmetics: La Plaza Grande

Michael Whitaker & Associates: Southern Trace

Morgan Stanley: Lake Sumter Landing

Nail Saloon, Nails & Beyond 1 and 2: Brownwood, Buffalo Ridge, Lake Deaton

Original Mattress Factory: La Plaza Grande

Parady Financial Group: Colony

PCS Mobile/Sprint: Southern Trace

Peepers: Colony

Perry’s Decorative Glass: La Plaza Grande

Peterbrooke Chocolatier: Lake Sumter Landing

Petsense: Lake Sumter Landing

PetSmart: Buffalo Ridge

Plantation Flowers: Southern Trace

Publix: All locations

Publix Liquors: All locations

Relax in Comfort: Lake Sumter Landing

Renu Carpet & Tile Cleaning: Summerfield

Roberto’s Flooring: Colony

Ruffles N Raspberries: Lake Sumter Landing

Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique: Brownwood

Rustic Rose Home Decor: Brownwood

Sabal Trust: Lake Sumter Landing

Sales and Information: Brownwood, Lake Sumter Landing

Salon Jaylee: Colony, Rolling Acres, Southern

SAS Shoes: Brownwood

Shannon Barley, PA: Southern Trace

Sherwin-Williams: Lake Sumter Landing

Shoe Biz: Brownwood

Smile Design Dentistry: Mulberry Grove

Softball’s R Game: Southern Trace

Southern Trace Cleaners

Spanish Plaines Cleaners: Spanish Plaines

Tees and Greens: Lake Sumter Landing

The Daily Sun: Spanish Springs

Tire Choice: All locations

Truly Nolan: Buffalo Ridge

Tuscany Day Spa and Salon: Lake Sumter Landing

Two Mermaids: Lake Sumter Landing

uBreakiFix: Southern Trace

UPS Store: Spanish Plaines and Pinellas

Villages Insurance: Brownwood, Colony, Lake Sumter Landing, Mulberry Grove, Pinellas, Southern Trace, Spanish Springs

Walmart Neighborhood Market: Sarasota

Whole Earth Pet Supply: Spanish Plaines and Pinellas

Winn-Dixie: All locations

Winn-Dixie Liquor Store: All Locations

Woof Gang Bakery: Brownwood

Medical

Advanced Orthopedics: Sharon Morse Medical Center

Allergy, SInus & Asthma Center: La Plaza Grande

Beacon Vision Center: La Plaza Grande

Central Florida Plastic Surgery: Lake Sumter Landing

Colony Chiropractic: Colony Cora Physical Therapy: Grand Traverse, Creekside Medical Center

Digital Hearing Systems: Colony

Florida Cancer Specialists: Sharon Morse Medical Center

Florida Heart & Vascular: Mulberry Grove

Florida Medical Hearing: Mulberry Grove

Gastroenterology Associates: Sharon Morse Medical Center

Grand Traverse Dental: Grand Traverse

Healing Hand Wellness: Sharon Morse Medical Center

Hear USA: Brownwood

Lake Center for Rehab: Mulberry Grove

Lake Medical Imaging: Sharon Morse Medical Center

Mid Florida Hearing: Lake Deaton

Mulbery Chiropractic: Mulberry Grove

My DME Doc: Spanish Springs

Quest Diagnostics: Grand Traverse

Sinai Internal Medicine: Lake Sumter Landing

The Eye Site: Grand Traverse

Tri-County Heart Institute: Sharon Morse Medical Center

Village Ear: Southern Trace Plaza

Pets

Faithful Companion Vet: Village Green

Buffalo Ridge Animal Hospital: Pinellas