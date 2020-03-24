The District Customer Service Center Satellite office located at 4856 South Morse Boulevard is closed.
Access to the District Administrative Offices located at 984 Old Mill Run is by appointment only. Please contact the appropriate District department via telephone or email for assistance.
All services provided by the District will be available via telephone or other electronic means.
• Customer Service Center – (352) 753-4508 or customerservice@districtgov.org for resident ID card services, gate access cards, enrollment in Community Watch programs, Executive Trail fees, guest IDs, RV storage facility rentals, Adopt-A-Bench, and general District questions or concerns.
• Utility Billing – utilities@districtgov.org or (352) 750-0000 for utility/amenity bill payments or inquiries. Utility bills can still be placed in the boxes located at each postal facility or in the breezeway located outside of our office at 984 Old Mill Run.
• Finance & Bond Information – Bonds@districtgov.org or (352) 751-3900 for general finance or bond related inquiries or payoffs.
• Recreation & Parks – Recreationdepartment@districtgov.org or (352) 674-1800 for The Enrichment Academy, resident lifestyle volunteer groups, room reservations, and general recreation inquiries.
• Community Standards – DeedCompliance@districtgov.org or (352) 751-3912. There is a drop box available in the breezeway outside of the District office. If you need to drop off correspondence, please refrain from entering the building and utilize the locked drop box.
Recreation Activities
The following closures will be in effect as of 8:00 p.m. Monday.
All recreation centers will be closed.
All dog Parks will be closed.
The Wilkerson’s Creek Playground is closed.
All recreation-sponsored events have been cancelled, including:
Senior Games
Camp Villages – Easter
Running of the Squares 5K
Parks, Fenney Putt & Play, Outdoor Exercise Equipment & Sports Courts remain open. The equipment sheds are locked and equipment rental is not available. We recommend you bring your own sanitizer or wipes. Water coolers are not available at the outdoor court areas.
While the recreation centers are closed, the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners meeting will still take place as scheduled at 5:00 p.m. tonight at Everglades Recreation Center, 5497 Marsh Bend Trail.
Additional Closings
The Villages Public Library at Belvedere will be closed today through April 11.
American Legion Post 347 will be closed until April 30. The American Legion Auxiliary April 1 meeting has been canceled.
The Fruitland Park City Hall is closed to public access, with the exception of the 2020 regular city commission meeting on Thursday3/26. Information regarding the city’s business can be accessed on the website. Any questions, please call 352-360-6727 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection closed all of Florida’s state parks as of Monday.
Houses of Worship
Heritage Community Church of Fruitland Park is having services online on Sundays at 10:30.
Canceled Entertainment
The Villages Concert Band Spring Concert 7 p.m. April 14 at Savannah Center
Canceled Community Events
Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages has canceled its National Vietnam War Day ceremony scheduled for Sunday.
The Villages Insurance’s Braveheart Challenge, scheduled to take place Saturday in Brownwood.
