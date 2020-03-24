- Daily Sun Mobile App
Reader from the Village of Fenney: How many cases have been confirmed here?
The state reported 1,227 cases as of about 6 p.m. Monday, which includes 1,141 Florida residents within the state and 80 non-Florida residents within the state, according to the Florida Department of Health. In the tri-county area as a whole, nine Lake residents, eight Sumter residents and four Marion residents tested positive for COVID-19. The state also reported Florida’s 18th death from COVID-19.
Reader from the Village Rio Ranchero: How safe is it to eat carryout picked up at the drive-thru restaurants?
The CDC reports that currently there is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 with food. The virus is thought to be mainly spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Eating carryout, as opposed to being around others in a dining setting lowers the risk, thus a reason it is permitted by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Reader from the Village of Sanibel: What are the latest closings or cancellations in The Villages?
All Villages recreation centers, dog parks and Wilkerson Park closed at 8 p.m. Monday. District Administration Offices are open by appointment only. This Saturday’s Braveheart Challenge in Brownwood is canceled.
Reader from the Village of Bonnybrook: Does this current situation affect my banking?
Check with your respective bank or credit union, but most are maintaining drive-thru teller services. Financial institutions may, like Citizens First Bank, limit access to the lobby by appointment only to promote health protections.
Reader from the Village of Tall Trees: If someone thinks they have the coronavirus, should they go to the doctor or hospital?
The first step is to stay home, avoiding other people, then call your established medical provider to see what your symptoms warrant. If you do not have an established medical provider, you should still call ahead to a clinic of your choice before driving to one.
Reader from the Village of La Belle: We’re being told to stay home if we’re sick, but what if we get worse?
The CDC advises you to definitely call ahead if your conditions get worse or it’s an emergency. Calling ahead gives medical providers the chance to be prepared and get you the most appropriate care in the safest environment for all.
Reader from Summerfield: Are we under some sort of 15-day confinement at home?
On March 16, the White House announced a program called “15 days to slow the spread,” which encourages staying at home whenever possible and practicing social distancing at all levels of society. It’s not an order, but Floridians who practice social distancing help slow the spread of the virus.
Reader from Village of Polo Ridge: I read UF Health is doing COVID-19 testing at the polo fields, but if the spots are filled, how do I get tested?
UF Health is providing more testing dates periodically; for instance, more reservation opportunities exist starting at 8 a.m. today. Log onto UFHealthCovid.com for openings and to see who qualifies for testing.
Reader from Virginia Trace: How do you safely grocery shop during this outbreak?
The FDA reports that the virus is mainly known to spread from person-to-person, so keep your distance from others in the store, being respectful of each other’s space is biggest safety tip. It may be possible that a person gets the virus by touching a surface or object, then touching their mouth, nose or possibly eyes, so hand-washing or hand sanitizer after shopping is wise.
Reader from Lady Lake: I can’t find hand sanitizer anymore, when will it be back on the shelves?
The FDA is aware of temporary out-of-stock conditions of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. The agency reports several manufacturers are working to replenish supplies. Meanwhile, regular hand-washing with soap and water does the trick.
